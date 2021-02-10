Coronavirus in Pennsylvania: 3,378 new cases, 880,291 total as of Feb. 10, 2021

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., February 10, there were 3,378 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 880,291.

There are 2,890 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 574 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per day has increased by nearly 2,800 since the end of September.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of January 29 – February 4 stood at 8.6%.

The most accurate daily data is available on the website, with archived data also available. As of 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, February 9, there were 125 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, reported for a total of 22,745 deaths attributed to COVID-19. County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.

MIDSTATE COVID-19 POSITIVITY RATES

MOST RECENT 7 DAYS

January 29 – February 4

County Positivity Rate Perry 17.3% Mifflin 14.9% York 11.8% Juniata 11.3% Dauphin 11.2% Franklin 11.2% Adams 11.0% Lebanon 10.8% Lancaster 9.9% Cumberland 7.9% Statewide average: 8.6% | Source: Pennsylvania Department of Health

PENNSYLVANIA COVID-19 DEATHS BY DAY

March 18, 2020 – February 6, 2021

COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution

Pennsylvania hospitals began receiving shipments of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 14 and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 21. Please note that this does include vaccine administration through CVS as part of the Federal Pharmacy Partnership. Vaccination numbers for Pennsylvania do not include Philadelphia, which is its own jurisdiction, or federal facilities, which are working directly with the federal government.

Through Feb. 13:

2,439,550 doses of the vaccine will have been allocated/received by providers. 175,175 first doses will have been allocated this week. 1,426,600 first doses will have been allocated in total. 143,275 second doses will have been allocated this week. 1,012,950 second doses will have been allocated in total.



Through Feb. 9:

1,401,840 doses of the vaccine have been administered to 1,084,502 people. 1,084,502, or 76 percent, of people have received their first dose of vaccine. 317,338, or 31 percent, of people have received their second dose of vaccine.



Mask-wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home, even if fully vaccinated. Consistent mask-wearing is critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19.

There are 101,903 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 637 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

There are 3,725,236 individuals who have tested negative to date.

In licensed nursing and personal care homes, there are 64,847 resident cases of COVID-19, and 12,566 cases among employees, for a total of 77,413 at 1,555 distinct facilities in all 67 counties. Out of total deaths reported to PA-NEDSS, 11,896 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here. Note that the number of deaths reported to NEDSS is not exactly the same as the COVID-19 related deaths reported by the death registry. The number of deaths among nursing and personal care home residents and employees is taken from the PA-NEDSS death data, as this information is not available in the death registry data.

Approximately 23,952 of our total cases are among health care workers.



Statewide – The Wolf Administration has since noon, Feb. 9:



While vaccine supply from the federal government remains limited, the Department of Health is working to ensure the vaccine is provided in a way that is ethical, equitable and efficient.

The Wolf Administration stresses the role Pennsylvanians play in helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19:

Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.

Cover any coughs or sneezes with your elbow, not your hands.

Clean surfaces frequently.

Stay home to avoid spreading COVID-19, especially if you are unwell.

If you must go out, you are required to wear a mask when in a business or where it is difficult to maintain proper social distancing.

Download the COVID Alert PA app and make your phone part of the fight. The free app can be found in the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store by searching for “covid alert pa”.

