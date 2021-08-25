Coronavirus in Pennsylvania: 3,622 new cases, 1,286,426 total as of August 25, 2021

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed that as of 12:00 a.m., Wednesday, Aug. 25, there were 3,622 additional positive cases of COVID-19. Please note, a large file of 5,227 old test results dating back to the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in Pennsylvania are included in today’s case count, bringing the statewide cumulative total to 1,286,426.

There are 1,617 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 462 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. More data is available here.

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here!

The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients continues to increase again. The full 14-day moving average since the start of the pandemic can be found here .

Statewide percent positivity for the week of Aug 13 – Aug. 19 stood at 6.9%.

The most accurate daily data is available on the website , with archived data also available .

As of 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 24, there were 33 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, reported for a total of 28,131 deaths attributed to COVID-19. County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.

MIDSTATE COVID-19 POSITIVITY RATES

MOST RECENT 7 DAYS

August 13 – August 19

County Positivity Rate Dauphin 11.1% Perry 11.1% Franklin 10.0% York 9.6% Lebanon 9.2% Lancaster 9.0% Adams 8.3% Cumberland 7.6% Mifflin 5.3% Juniata 3.2% Statewide average: 6.9% | Source: Pennsylvania Department of Health

PENNSYLVANIA COVID-19 DEATHS BY DAY

March 18, 2020 – August 19, 2021

Vaccine highlights

Federal data representing all 67 counties:

According to the CDC, as of Wednesday, Aug. 25, Pennsylvania ranks 5 th among all 50 states for total doses administered.

among all 50 states for total doses administered. According to the CDC, as of Wednesday, Aug. 25, 65.1% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.

Statewide data representing the 66 counties within the Department of Health’s vaccine jurisdiction:

Pennsylvania’s vaccine dashboard was updated on Friday, July 9 to more accurately reflect the number of people who are partially and fully vaccinated in each county outside of Philadelphia, along with demographics of those receiving vaccine. For state-to-state comparisons, refer to the CDC vaccine data tracker.

Vaccine providers have administered 12,060,033 total vaccine doses as of Wednesday, Aug. 25.

5,902,230 people are fully vaccinated; with 10,115 vaccinations administered yesterday and a seven-day moving average of more than 17,380 people per day receiving vaccinations.

The department continues to urge Pennsylvanians to follow CDC guidance for wearing a mask where required by law, rule and regulations, including healthcare, local business and workplace guidance. For the protection of themselves and others, individuals who have not yet been vaccinated or are partially vaccinated are still encouraged to wear a mask when in public. CDC also recommends all individuals wear a mask indoors in public if you are in an area of substantial or high transmission .

There are 5,090,279 individuals who have tested negative to date.

In licensed nursing and personal care homes, there have been a total of 74,142 resident cases of COVID-19 to date, and 15,830 cases among employees, for a total of 89,972 at 1,604 distinct facilities inall 67 counties. Out of total deaths reported to PA-NEDSS, 13,957 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities; 399 of the 413 reported since yesterday are attributable to a data dump of records from the first four months of the pandemic that were reported to the Philadelphia Department of Public Health and not PA-NEDSS where the DOH data is generated. A county breakdown can be found here. Note that the number of deaths reported to NEDSS is not exactly the same as the COVID-19 related deaths reported by the death registry. The number of deaths among nursing and personal care home residents and employees is taken from the PA-NEDSS death data, as this information is not available in the death registry data.

Approximately 29,959 of total cases have been among health care workers.

The Department of Health is working to ensure the vaccine is provided in a way that is ethical, equitable and efficient to all Pennsylvanians:

All Pennsylvanians age 12 and older are eligible to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine. Use Vaccine Finder to find a COVID-19 vaccine provider near you.

to find a COVID-19 vaccine provider near you. A commonwealth COVID-19 vaccination guide explains the current process for getting one. Pennsylvanians with questions about the vaccination process can call the Department of Health hotline at 1-877-724-3258.

explains the current process for getting one. Pennsylvanians with questions about the vaccination process can call the Department of Health hotline at 1-877-724-3258. Vaccine dashboard data can also be found on the website to find more information on the doses administered and showcase demographic information.

can also be found on the website to find more information on the doses administered and showcase demographic information. The Unite Against COVID Weekly Update is a round-up of news you can use and answers to your most pressing vaccine questions – delivered directly to your inbox every week.

is a round-up of news you can use and answers to your most pressing vaccine questions – delivered directly to your inbox every week. Frequently asked questions can be found here .

EDITOR’S NOTE: The cumulative COVID-19 case count of 1,286,426 was adjusted today to include 3,622 new cases and 5,227 old cases. This change reflects efforts to rectify and standardize case counts prior to finalizing annual infectious disease case counts in 2020 data issued to the CDC. The largest change is that we are now including Philadelphia cases from early in the pandemic that were reported to the Philadelphia Department of Public Health and not PA-NEDSS where the department’s data is generated. This one-time adjustment is necessary as both Pennsylvania Department of Health and the Philadelphia Department of Public Health finalize their annual infectious disease case counts, including COVID-19, for the CDC. This adjustment is part of the department’s ongoing effort to ensure that the most accurate data is available to the public.