Coronavirus in Pennsylvania: 384 new cases, 124,844 total

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., August 17, that there are 384 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 124,844. All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19.

Philadelphia cases are not included in today’s statewide total because of reporting delays by Philadelphia County. Two-day totals for Philadelphia County will be included in tomorrow’s data release.

The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between August 10 and August 16 is 165,521 with 5,608 positive cases. There were 15,447 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., August 16. These results represent the total number of tests administered.

There are 7,468 total deaths attributed to COVID-19. There were no new deaths reported since August 16. County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.

“The mitigation efforts in place now are essential as the new school year approaches and we work to ensure our children can get back to learning,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “Wearing a mask, practicing social distancing, and following the requirements set forth in the orders for bars and restaurants, gatherings and telework will help keep our case counts low. Together, as Pennsylvanians, we each have a part to play in working to ensure that cases of COVID-19 remain low.”

Mask-wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home. Consistent mask-wearing is critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19.

There are 644 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases. There are 1,342,475 patients who have tested negative to date. Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

1% are ages 0-4;

1% are ages 5-12;

Nearly 4% are ages 13-18;

Nearly 10% are ages 19-24;

Nearly 38% are ages 25-49;

Nearly 23% are ages 50-64; and

Nearly 24% are ages 65 or older.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

The department is seeing significant increases in the number of COVID-19 cases among younger age groups, particularly 19 to 24-year-olds. An alert was sent to healthcare providers about the changing COVID-19 case demographics, as there are more cases in younger age groups than in those 50-64 and 65+. The following regions saw significant increases among 19 to 24-year-olds in each month from April to present in August:

SE – Nearly 5 percent of cases in April to nearly 17 percent of cases so far in August;

NE – 6 percent of cases in April to nearly 17 percent of cases so far in August;

SW – Approximately 5 percent of cases in April to nearly 12 percent of cases so far in August;

SC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 12 percent of cases so far in August;

NW – Nearly 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 10 percent of cases so far in August; and

NC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to approximately 9 percent of cases so far in August.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 20,413 resident cases of COVID-19, and 4,244 cases among employees, for a total of 24,657 at 895 distinct facilities in61 counties. Out of our total deaths, 5,059 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Approximately 8,956 of our total cases are amongst health care workers.

For the latest information for individuals, families, businesses and schools, visit “Responding to COVID-19” on pa.gov.

Currently, all 67 counties are in the green phase of reopening.

