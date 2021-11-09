Coronavirus in Pennsylvania: 4,021 new cases, 1,601,086 total as of Nov. 9, 2021

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed that as of 11:59 p.m. Monday, Nov. 8, there were 4,021 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,601,086.

There are 2,559 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 591 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. More data is available here .

The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients continues to decrease. The full 14-day moving average since the start of the pandemic can be found here .

Statewide percent positivity for the week of Oct. 29 – Nov. 4 stood at 9.3%.

As of 11:59 p.m. Monday, Nov. 8, there were 77 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, reported for a total of 31,992 deaths attributed to COVID-19. County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.

For the 2021-2022 school year, the Department of Health is providing weekly updated case counts for two age groups: 0-4 capturing child care and early learning age children and 5-18 capturing kindergarten through high school age children. Case counts will be updated on Thursday afternoon for the previous week and cumulative since Aug. 16, 2021, by county of residence. The case counts presented are total case counts in these age groups and are not necessarily cases exposed in school, early learning or child care settings. The location of exposure cannot be determined but may have occurred in a variety of settings including the community, household/family, or the school setting.

MIDSTATE COVID-19 POSITIVITY RATES

MOST RECENT 7 DAYS

October 29 – November 4

County Positivity Rate York 15.9% Adams 14.2% Lebanon 14.0% Juniata 12.6% Mifflin 11.8% Lancaster 11.2% Franklin 11.1% Dauphin 10.6% Cumberland 9.5% Perry 9.1% Statewide average: 9.3% | Source: Pennsylvania Department of Health

Vaccine highlights

Federal data representing all 67 counties:

According to the CDC, as of Monday, Nov. 8, Pennsylvania ranks 5 th among all 50 states for total doses administered.

among all 50 states for total doses administered. According to the CDC, as of Monday, Nov. 8, 72.5% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.

Statewide data representing the 66 counties within the Department of Health’s vaccine jurisdiction:

Pennsylvania’s vaccine dashboard was updated Oct. 27 to more accurately reflect the number of people who are partially and fully vaccinated and account for the additional doses administered to residents in each county outside of Philadelphia. Demographic data associated with the vaccinations was also updated. The updates are part of the department’s continuous work to improve the quality of data and statistical reporting to ensure the public has the most accurate and up-to-date information. For state-to-state comparisons, refer to the CDC vaccine data tracker.

Vaccine providers have administered 14,280,888 total vaccine doses, including 954,343 additional doses (which includes additional shots for immunocompromised individuals and booster shots), as of Tuesday, Nov. 9.

6,500,759 people are fully vaccinated; with 52,279 vaccinations administered since yesterday and a seven-day moving average of more than 44,900 people per day receiving vaccinations.

The department continues to urge Pennsylvanians to follow CDC guidance for wearing a mask where required by law, rule and regulations, including healthcare, local business and workplace guidance. For the protection of themselves and others, individuals who have not yet been vaccinated or are partially vaccinated are still encouraged to wear a mask when in public. CDC also recommends all individuals wear a mask indoors in public if you are in an area of substantial or high transmission .

There are 258,391 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases.

There are 5,780,498 individuals who have tested negative to date.

In licensed nursing and personal care homes, there have been a total of 79,530 resident cases of COVID-19 to date, and 17,531 cases among employees, for a total of 97,061 at 1,644 distinct facilities inall 67 counties. Out of total deaths reported to PA-NEDSS, 14,441 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here. Note that the number of deaths reported to NEDSS is not exactly the same as the COVID-19 related deaths reported by the death registry. The number of deaths among nursing and personal care home residents and employees is taken from the PA-NEDSS death data, as this information is not available in the death registry data.

Approximately 32,840 of total cases have been among health care workers.

