Coronavirus in Pennsylvania: 4,088 new cases, 892,344 total as of Feb. 13, 2021

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., February 13, there were 4,088 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 892,344.

There are 2,548 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 496 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per day has increased by nearly 2,600 since the end of September.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of February 5 – February 11 stood at 8.0%.

As of 11:59 p.m. Friday, February 12, there were 113 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, reported for a total of 23,072 deaths attributed to COVID-19. County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.

MIDSTATE COVID-19 POSITIVITY RATES

MOST RECENT 7 DAYS

February 5 – February 11

County Positivity Rate Perry 19.1% York 11.6% Juniata 10.9% Dauphin 10.8% Lancaster 9.7% Adams 9.6% Lebanon 9.4% Franklin 8.8% Mifflin 8.5% Cumberland 6.9% Statewide average: 8.0% | Source: Pennsylvania Department of Health

PENNSYLVANIA COVID-19 DEATHS BY DAY

March 18, 2020 – February 13, 2021

COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution

Pennsylvania hospitals began receiving shipments of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 14 and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 21. Please note that this includes vaccine administration through CVS as part of the Federal Pharmacy Partnership. Vaccination numbers for Pennsylvania do not include Philadelphia, which is its own jurisdiction, or federal facilities, which are working directly with the federal government.

This week, a total of 318,450 doses will have been allocated through February 13: 175,175 first doses will have been allocated this week. 143,275 second doses will have been allocated this week.



To date, of the 2,439,550 doses allocated through February 13, we have administered 1,588,761 doses total through February 12: First doses, 85 percent (1,210,194 administered of 1,426,600 allocated) Second doses, 37 percent (378,567 administered of 1,012,950 allocated)



Mask-wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home, even if fully vaccinated. Consistent mask-wearing is critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19.

There are 103,737 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 637 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

There are 3,757,904 individuals who have tested negative to date.

In licensed nursing and personal care homes, there are 65,387 resident cases of COVID-19, and 12,680 cases among employees, for a total of 78,067 at 1,555 distinct facilities inall 67 counties. Out of total deaths reported to PA-NEDSS, 12,000 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here. Note that the number of deaths reported to NEDSS is not exactly the same as the COVID-19 related deaths reported by the death registry. The number of deaths among nursing and personal care home residents and employees is taken from the PA-NEDSS death data, as this information is not available in the death registry data.

Approximately 24,157 of our total cases are among health care workers.



Statewide – The Wolf Administration has since noon, Feb. 12:

Issued order to expedite vaccine administration .

. Provided latest Pennsylvania State Police enforcement data .

While vaccine supply from the federal government remains limited, the Department of Health is working to ensure the vaccine is provided in a way that is ethical, equitable and efficient.

The Wolf Administration stresses the role Pennsylvanians play in helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19:

