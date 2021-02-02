Coronavirus in Pennsylvania: 4,410 new cases, 850,488 total as of Feb. 2, 2021

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., February 2, there were 4,410 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 850,488.

There are 3,280 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 650 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per day has increased by nearly 3,500 since the end of September.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of January 22 – January 28 stood at 9.3%.

The most accurate daily data is available on the website, with archived data also available. As of 11:59 p.m. Monday, February 1, there were 125 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, reported for a total of 21,812 deaths attributed to COVID-19. County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.

MIDSTATE COVID-19 POSITIVITY RATES

MOST RECENT 7 DAYS

January 22 – January 28

County Positivity Rate Mifflin 14.4% Franklin 13.1% Perry 13.0% Adams 12.5% Juniata 12.1% York 11.8% Lebanon 11.7% Lancaster 10.8% Dauphin 10.3% Cumberland 6.4% Statewide average: 9.3% | Source: Pennsylvania Department of Health

PENNSYLVANIA COVID-19 DEATHS BY DAY

March 18, 2020 – January 28, 2021

COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution

Pennsylvania hospitals began receiving shipments of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 14 and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 21. Please note that this does include vaccine administration through the CVS as part of the Federal Pharmacy Partnership. Vaccination numbers for Pennsylvania does not include Philadelphia, which is its own jurisdiction, or federal facilities, which are working directly with the federal government.

Through Feb. 6:

2,121,100 doses of the vaccine will have been allocated/received by providers. 1,096,525 first doses will have been allocated. 822,818 of the first doses will have been administered. 1,024,575 second doses will have been allocated. 201,797 of the second doses will have been administered.



Through Feb. 1:

1,024,615 doses of the vaccine have been administered. There are 621,021 people who have received one dose (partially covered). There are 201,797 people who have received two doses (fully covered). The math results in 1,024,615 doses administered to 822,818 people.



A spreadsheet of facilities that have received vaccine can be found here.

Vaccine dashboard data can also be found on the website.

All of the locations that received vaccine and how much they have received can be found on the COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution webpage.

A commonwealth COVID-19 vaccination guide explains current process for getting one. Pennsylvanians with questions about the vaccination process can call the Department of Health hotline at 1-877-724-3258.

Mask-wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home. Consistent mask-wearing is critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19.

There are 95,813 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 637 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

There are 3,656,629 individuals who have tested negative to date.

In licensed nursing and personal care homes, there are 63,447 resident cases of COVID-19, and 12,165 cases among employees, for a total of 75,612 at 1,544 distinct facilities in all 67 counties. Out of total deaths reported to PA-NEDSS, 11,406 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here. Note that the number of deaths reported to NEDSS is not exactly the same as the COVID-19 related deaths reported by the death registry. The number of deaths among nursing and personal care home residents and employees is taken from the PA-NEDSS death data, as this information is not available in the death registry data.

Approximately 23,121 of our total cases are among health care workers.



Statewide – The Wolf Administration has since noon, Feb. 1:

The Wolf Administration stresses the role Pennsylvanians play in helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19:

Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.

Cover any coughs or sneezes with your elbow, not your hands.

Clean surfaces frequently.

Stay home to avoid spreading COVID-19, especially if you are unwell.

If you must go out, you are required to wear a mask when in a business or where it is difficult to maintain proper social distancing.

Download the COVID Alert PA app and make your phone part of the fight. The free app can be found in the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store by searching for “covid alert pa”.

