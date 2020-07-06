Coronavirus in Pennsylvania: 450 new cases, 1 new death

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 450 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, July 6, bringing the statewide total of positive cases to 90,304 in all 67 counties.

The department is also reporting one new death bringing the statewide death total to 6,754.

The Department of Health sent a press release with the following information:

“As the entire state is now in the green phase, we must remain committed to protecting against COVID-19 by wearing a mask, practicing social distancing and avoiding large gatherings this holiday weekend,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “Pennsylvania has been a model for the country on how to reopen effectively using a careful, measured approach. However, the virus has not gone away and we are seeing cases rise, especially in Southwest Pennsylvania.”

The number of new cases in Allegheny County increased by 218 overnight.

Mask wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home. Consistent mask-wearing is critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19.

There are 634 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases. There are 743,020 patients who have tested negative to date. Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

Nearly 1% are ages 0-4;

1% are ages 5-12;

Nearly 3% are ages 13-18;

Nearly 8% are ages 19-24;

Nearly 37% are ages 25-49;

Nearly 24% are ages 50-64; and

Nearly 27% are ages 65 or older.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 17,933 resident cases of COVID-19, and 3,351 cases among employees, for a total of 21,284 at 709 distinct facilities in52counties. Out of our total deaths, 4,593 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here .

Approximately 6,824 of our total cases are in health care workers.

For the latest information for individuals, families, businesses and schools, visit “Responding to COVID-19” on pa.gov.

Currently, all 67 counties are in the green phase of reopening.

Statewide – The Wolf Administration has since noon, July 5:

. Reminded that mask-wearing is critical to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The Wolf Administration stresses the role Pennsylvanians play in helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19: