Coronavirus in Pennsylvania: 4,643 new cases, 1,054,298 total as of April 7, 2021

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., April 7, there were 4,643 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,054,298.

There are 2,384 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 446 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per day is about 4,100 lower than it was at the peak on December 25, 2020. The current 14-day average is also below what it was at the height of the spring peak on May 3, 2020. However, the moving average of number of hospitalized patients has started to increase.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of March 26 – April 1 stood at 9.4%.

As of 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, April 6, there were 48 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, reported for a total of 25,285 deaths attributed to COVID-19. County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.

MIDSTATE COVID-19 POSITIVITY RATES

MOST RECENT 7 DAYS

March 26 – April 1

County Positivity Rate Perry 12.9% Adams 12.4% York 11.9% Juniata 10.9% Lebanon 10.5% Dauphin 9.9% Franklin 9.9% Lancaster 9.6% Mifflin 9.0% Cumberland 6.4% Statewide average: 9.4% | Source: Pennsylvania Department of Health

PENNSYLVANIA COVID-19 DEATHS BY DAY

March 18, 2020 – March 24, 2021

Pennsylvania hospitals began receiving shipments of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 14 and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 21. The Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) COVID-19 vaccine was first allocated to Pennsylvania the week of March 1, and the commonwealth is using it for a special initiative involving K-12 and early education educators and support staff. Vaccination numbers for Pennsylvania do not include Philadelphia, which is its own jurisdiction, or federal facilities, which are working directly with the federal government.

Vaccine highlights

According to the CDC, as of Wednesday morning, April 7, Pennsylvania has administered first doses of vaccine to 35.4% of its eligible population, and the state ranks 11th among all 50 states for first doses administered by percentage of population.

According to the CDC, as of Wednesday morning, April 6, Pennsylvania ranks 5 th among all 50 states for total doses administered.

among all 50 states for total doses administered. Vaccine providers have administered 5,797,589 total vaccine doses as of Wednesday, April 7.

2,073,705 people are fully vaccinated; with a seven-day moving average of more than 85,800 people per day receiving vaccinations.

1,795,570 people are partially vaccinated, meaning they have received one dose of a two-dose vaccine.

3,869,275 people have received at least their first dose.

This week, a total of 6,580,640 doses will have been allocated through April 10: 442,310 first/single doses will have been allocated this week. 268,010 second doses will have been allocated this week.



To date, we have administered 5,797,589 doses total through April 7: First/single doses: 3,869,275 administered Second doses: 1,928,314 administered



Mask-wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home, even if fully vaccinated. Consistent mask-wearing is critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19.

There are 134,246 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 639 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

There are 4,191,314 individuals who have tested negative to date.

In licensed nursing and personal care homes, there are 69,611 resident cases of COVID-19, and 14,381 cases among employees, for a total of 83,992 at 1,578 distinct facilities in all 67 counties. Out of total deaths reported to PA-NEDSS, 12,964 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here. Note that the number of deaths reported to NEDSS is not exactly the same as the COVID-19 related deaths reported by the death registry. The number of deaths among nursing and personal care home residents and employees is taken from the PA-NEDSS death data, as this information is not available in the death registry data.

Approximately 26,711 of our total cases are among health care workers.

Statewide – The Wolf Administration has since noon, April 6:

While vaccine supply from the federal government remains limited, the Department of Health is working to ensure the vaccine is provided in a way that is ethical, equitable and efficient. To keep Pennsylvanians informed about vaccination efforts:

The Wolf Administration stresses the role Pennsylvanians play in helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19:

Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.

Cover any coughs or sneezes with your elbow, not your hands.

Clean surfaces frequently.

Stay home to avoid spreading COVID-19, especially if you are unwell.

If you must go out, you are required to wear a mask when in a business or where it is difficult to maintain proper social distancing.

Download the COVID Alert PA app and make your phone part of the fight. The free app can be found in the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store by searching for “covid alert pa”.

