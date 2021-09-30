Coronavirus in Pennsylvania: 4,892 new cases, 1,429,940 total as of Sept. 30, 2021

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed that as of 12:00 a.m., Thursday, Sept. 30, there were 4,892 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,429,940.

There are 2,795 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 694 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. More data is available here.

The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients continues to increase again. The full 14-day moving average since the start of the pandemic can be found here .

Get the latest news, weather and breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here!

Statewide percent positivity for the week of Sept. 17 – Sept. 23 stood at 8.9%.

As of 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 29, there were 77 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, reported for a total of 29,400 deaths attributed to COVID-19. County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.

For the 2021-2022 school year, the Department of Health is providing weekly updated case counts for two age groups: 0-4 capturing child care and early learning age children and 5-18 capturing kindergarten through high school age children. Case counts will be updated on Thursday afternoon for the previous week and cumulative since Aug. 16, 2021, by county of residence. The case counts presented are total case counts in these age groups and are not necessarily cases exposed in school, early learning or child care settings. The location of exposure cannot be determined but may have occurred in a variety of settings including the community, household/family, or the school setting.

The number of COVID-19 cases among school-aged children (between 5-18 years old) is 12.2 times greater this year than in 2020. In fact, between Sept. 15 and Sept. 21, 2020, there were a total of 650 COVID-19 cases in school-aged kids compared to 7,928 cases in the same age group during the same week in 2021.

The latest data is available in the “Updated Case and Death Information” section on the website .

MIDSTATE COVID-19 POSITIVITY RATES

MOST RECENT 7 DAYS

September 17 – September 23

County Positivity Rate Perry 19.9% Franklin 15.9% Adams 15.2% Juniata 14.9% Dauphin 13.2% Lebanon 13.0% York 13.0% Lancaster 11.3% Mifflin 11.3% Cumberland 10.8% Statewide average: 8.2% | Source: Pennsylvania Department of Health

Vaccine highlights

Federal data representing all 67 counties:

According to the CDC, as of Wednesday, Sept. 29, Pennsylvania ranks 5 th among all 50 states for total doses administered.

among all 50 states for total doses administered. According to the CDC, as of Wednesday, Sept. 29, 68.7% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.

Statewide data representing the 66 counties within the Department of Health’s vaccine jurisdiction:

Pennsylvania’s vaccine dashboard was updated on Friday, July 9 to more accurately reflect the number of people who are partially and fully vaccinated in each county outside of Philadelphia, along with demographics of those receiving vaccine. For state-to-state comparisons, refer to the CDC vaccine data tracker.

Vaccine providers have administered 12,756,615 total vaccine doses, including 121,741 additional doses authorized for people who are immunocompromised, as of Thursday, Sept. 30.

6,202,637 people are fully vaccinated; with 32,482 vaccinations administered since yesterday and a seven-day moving average of more than 15,400 people per day receiving vaccinations.

The department continues to urge Pennsylvanians to follow CDC guidance for wearing a mask where required by law, rule and regulations, including healthcare, local business and workplace guidance. For the protection of themselves and others, individuals who have not yet been vaccinated or are partially vaccinated are still encouraged to wear a mask when in public. CDC also recommends all individuals wear a mask indoors in public if you are in an area of substantial or high transmission .

There are 224,612 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases.

There are 5,453,490 individuals who have tested negative to date.

In licensed nursing and personal care homes, there have been a total of 76,453 resident cases of COVID-19 to date, and 16,311 cases among employees, for a total of 92,764 at 1,625 distinct facilities inall 67 counties. Out of total deaths reported to PA-NEDSS, 14,116 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here. Note that the number of deaths reported to NEDSS is not exactly the same as the COVID-19 related deaths reported by the death registry. The number of deaths among nursing and personal care home residents and employees is taken from the PA-NEDSS death data, as this information is not available in the death registry data.

Approximately 31,109 of total cases have been among health care workers.

Statewide – The Wolf Administration has since noon, Sept. 29:

The Department of Health is working to ensure the vaccine is provided in a way that is ethical, equitable and efficient to all Pennsylvanians: