Coronavirus in Pennsylvania: 543 new cases, 3,731 dead to date

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 543 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, May 11, bringing the statewide total of positive cases to 57,154.

The department is also reporting 3,731 total dead in Pennsylvania due to COVID-19.

The Department of Health sent a press release to the media which includes the following information:

“As we prepare to move a number of counties from red to yellow, we need all Pennsylvanians to continue to follow the social distancing and mitigation efforts in place,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “We must continue to protect our most vulnerable Pennsylvanians, which includes our seniors, those with underlying health issues, our healthcare workers and our first responders. I am proud of the work that Pennsylvanians have done so far, but we cannot stop now, we must continue to take the necessary steps to protect ourselves from COVID-19.”

There are 231,704 patients who have tested negative to date. Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

Nearly 1% are aged 0-4;

Nearly 1% are aged 5-12;

1% are aged 13-18;

Nearly 6% are aged 19-24;

Nearly 37% are aged 25-49;

26% are aged 50-64; and

28% are aged 65 or older.

Most of the patients hospitalized are aged 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here .

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 11,801 resident cases of COVID-19, and 1,655 cases among employees, for a total of 13,456 at 540 distinct facilities in44counties. Out of our total deaths, 2,552 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here .

Approximately 3,790 of our total cases are in health care workers.

For the latest information for individuals, families, businesses and schools, visit “Responding to COVID-19” on pa.gov .

Non-life-sustaining businesses in the red phase are ordered to be closed and schools are closed statewide through the remainder of the academic year. Currently, 24 counties are in the yellow phase of reopening; 13 more will move to the yellow phase on May 15 .

Statewide – The Wolf Administration has since noon, May 10:

Provided an update from Pennsylvania State Police on business closure enforcement actions .

The Wolf Administration stresses the role Pennsylvanians play in helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19:

Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.

Cover any coughs or sneezes with your elbow, not your hands.

Clean surfaces frequently.

Stay home to avoid spreading COVID-19, especially if you are unwell.

If you must go out for a life-sustaining reason, please wear a mask.

