Coronavirus in Pennsylvania: 5,766 new cases, 1,736,920 total as of Nov. 30, 2021

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed that as of 11:59 p.m. Monday, Nov. 29, there were 5,766 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide cumulative total cases to 1,736,920.

Currently, there are 3,734 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 836 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. More data is available here .

The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients is increasing. The full 14-day moving average since the start of the pandemic can be found here .

Statewide percent positivity for the week of Nov. 19 – Nov. 25 stood at 12.1%.

As of 11:59 p.m. Monday, Nov. 29, there were 113 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry and reported for a cumulative total of 33,421 deaths attributed to COVID-19. County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.

MIDSTATE COVID-19 POSITIVITY RATES

MOST RECENT 7 DAYS

November 19-25

County Positivity Rate Perry 21.8% Juniata 20.0% Lebanon 19.7% York 19.2% Mifflin 17.1% Franklin 16.0% Adams 15.4% Cumberland 14.2% Lancaster 13.8% Dauphin 13.6% Statewide average: 9.3% | Source: Pennsylvania Department of Health

Vaccine highlights

Federal data representing all 67 counties:

According to the CDC, as of Monday, Nov. 29, Pennsylvania ranks 5 th among all 50 states for total doses administered.

among all 50 states for total doses administered. According to the CDC, as of Monday, Nov. 29, 69.2% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.

Statewide data representing the 66 counties within the Department of Health’s vaccine jurisdiction:

Pennsylvania’s vaccine dashboard was updated July 9 and Oct. 27 to more accurately reflect the number of people who are partially and fully vaccinated and account for the additional doses administered to residents in each county outside of Philadelphia. Demographic data associated with the vaccinations was also updated. The updates are part of the department’s continuous work to improve the quality of data and statistical reporting to ensure the public has the most accurate and up-to-date information. For state-to-state comparisons, refer to the CDC vaccine data tracker.

Vaccine providers have administered 15,356,253 total vaccine doses, including 1,523,621 additional doses (which includes additional shots for immunocompromised individuals and booster shots).

169,661 total pediatric vaccines doses (ages 5-11) have been administered.

6,623,497 people are fully vaccinated; with 49,972 vaccinations administered since yesterday and a seven-day moving average of more than 38,700 people per day receiving vaccinations.

The department continues to urge Pennsylvanians to follow CDC guidance for wearing a mask where required by law, rule and regulations, including healthcare, local business and workplace guidance. For the protection of themselves and others, individuals who have not yet been vaccinated or are partially vaccinated are still encouraged to wear a mask when in public. CDC also recommends all individuals wear a mask indoors in public if you are in an area of substantial or high transmission .

There are 285,215 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases. There are 5,906,526 individuals who have tested negative to date.

In licensed nursing and personal care homes, there have been a total of 68,183 resident cases of COVID-19 to date, and 50,181 cases among employees, for a total of 118,364 at 1,670 distinct facilities inall 67 counties. Out of total deaths reported to PA-NEDSS, 15,099 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here. Note that the number of deaths reported to NEDSS is not exactly the same as the COVID-19 related deaths reported by the death registry. The number of deaths among nursing and personal care home residents and employees is taken from the PA-NEDSS death data, as this information is not available in the death registry data.

The Department of Health is working to ensure the vaccine is provided in a way that is ethical, equitable and efficient to all Pennsylvanians: