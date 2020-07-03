Coronavirus in Pennsylvania: 667 new cases, 34 new deaths

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 667 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, July 3, bringing the statewide total of positive cases to 88,741 in all 67 counties.

The department is also reporting 34 new deaths bringing the statewide death total to 6,746.

The Department of Health sent a press release with the following information:

“Our latest data shows that the number of COVID-19 cases is increasing across the state,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “The virus has not gone away. Each of us has a responsibility to continue to protect ourselves, our loved ones and others by wearing a mask, maintaining social distancing and washing our hands frequently. Together we can protect our most vulnerable Pennsylvanians, our essential workers and our healthcare system.”

As the holiday weekend approaches, it is essential that all Pennsylvanians take steps to protect themselves and those around them. Residents are encouraged to avoid large gatherings and to remember that mask-wearing is required in public settings and when around other people to prevent further spread of COVID-19.

According to an order signed by Secretary of Health, mask wearing is required whenever anyone leaves home. Consistent mask wearing is critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19.

There are 634 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases. There are 702,199 patients who have tested negative to date. Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

Nearly 1% are ages 0-4;

1% are ages 5-12;

2% are ages 13-18;

7% are ages 19-24;

Nearly 37% are ages 25-49;

24% are ages 50-64; and

27% are ages 65 or older.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 17,856 resident cases of COVID-19, and 3,316 cases among employees, for a total of 21,172 at 702 distinct facilities in53counties. Out of our total deaths, 4,590 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Approximately 6,706 of our total cases are in health care workers.

For the latest information for individuals, families, businesses and schools, visit “Responding to COVID-19” on pa.gov.

Currently, all 67 counties are in the yellow or green phase of reopening.

