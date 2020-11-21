Coronavirus in Pennsylvania: 6,778 new cases, 302,564 total as of Nov. 20, 2020

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., November 21, that there were 6,778 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 302,564.

There are 3,162 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. We have reached levels seen in May when hospitalizations were at their highest. Of that number, 661 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

The trend in the 14-day moving average of number of hospitalized patients per day has increased by nearly 1,900 since the end of September.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of November 6 – November 12 stood at 9.6%.

The most accurate daily data is available on the website, with archived data also available.

The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between November 14 and November 20 is 400,253 with 41,399 positive cases. There were 58,950 PCR test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., November 20.

As of 11:59 p.m., November 20, there were 112 new deaths reported for a total of 9,801 deaths attributed to COVID-19. County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.

MIDSTATE COVID-19 POSITIVITY RATES

MOST RECENT 7 DAYS

November 13 – November 19

County Positivity Rate Juniata 26.4% Mifflin 22.3% Franklin 17.0% Lebanon 12.4% Perry 12.0% Lancaster 11.3% Cumberland 11.0% York 10.9% Dauphin 10.7% Adams 6.4% Statewide average: 11.1% | Source: Pennsylvania Department of Health

2020 PENNSYLVANIA COVID-19 DEATHS BY DAY

March 18 – November 21, 2020

Mask-wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home. Consistent mask-wearing is critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19.

There are 11,852 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 643 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

There are 2,668,676 individuals who have had a negative PCR test to date. Of those who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

Approximately 1% are ages 0-4;

Nearly 3% are ages 5-12;

Nearly 6% are ages 13-18;

Approximately 13% are ages 19-24;

Nearly 37% are ages 25-49;

Approximately 21% are ages 50-64; and

Nearly 20% are ages 65 or older.

In nursing and personal care homes since the start of the pandemic, there have been 31,548 resident cases of COVID-19, and 6,357 cases among employees, for a total of 37,905 at 1,207 distinct facilities in63 counties. Out of our total deaths, 6,266 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Approximately 13,968 of our total cases are among health care workers.



The Wolf Administration stresses the role Pennsylvanians play in helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19: