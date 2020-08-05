Coronavirus in Pennsylvania: 705 new cases, 115,714 total

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 705 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, August 5 bringing the statewide total of positive cases to 115,714.

The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between July 29 and August 4 is 148,934 with 5,625 positive cases. There were 18,814 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., August 4. These results represent the total number of tests administered.

There are 7,244 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 12 new deaths reported. County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.

The Department of Health sent a press release with the following information:

“As the state has put in place targeted mitigation efforts to offset recent case increases, we must renew our commitment to protecting against COVID-19 by wearing a mask, practicing social distancing and following the requirements set forth in the orders for bars and restaurants, gatherings and telework,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “Pennsylvania has been a model for the country on how to reopen effectively using a careful, measured approach. However, we know the virus has not gone away as we see cases rise, so we must work together to stop another surge.”

Mask-wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home. Consistent mask-wearing is critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19.

There are 643 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases. There are 1,169,011 patients who have tested negative to date. Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

1% are ages 0-4;

1% are ages 5-12;

3% are ages 13-18;

9% are ages 19-24;

37% are ages 25-49;

Nearly 23% are ages 50-64; and

24% are ages 65 or older.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

The department is seeing significant increases in the number of COVID-19 cases among younger age groups, particularly 19 to 24-year-olds. An alert was sent to healthcare providers about the changing COVID-19 case demographics, as there are more cases in younger age groups than in those 50-64 and 65+. The following regions saw significant increases among 19 to 24-year-olds in each month from April to the end of July:

SE – Nearly 5 percent of cases in April to approximately 19 percent of cases in July;

SW – Approximately 5 percent of cases in April to nearly 18 percent of cases in July;

NE – 6 percent of cases in April to nearly 17 percent of cases in July;

SC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to approximately 14 percent of cases in July;

NW – Nearly 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 14 percent of cases in July; and

NC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 14 percent of cases in July.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 19,740 resident cases of COVID-19, and 4,047 cases among employees, for a total of 23,787 at 867 distinct facilities in61 counties. Out of our total deaths, 4,941 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Approximately 8,460 of our total cases are amongst health care workers.

For the latest information for individuals, families, businesses and schools, visit “Responding to COVID-19” on pa.gov.

Currently, all 67 counties are in the green phase of reopening.