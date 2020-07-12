Coronavirus in Pennsylvania: 725 new cases; 95,414 total

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 725 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday bringing the statewide total of positive cases to 95,414 in all 67 counties.

The department says death data and additional numbers will be updated Monday on the Department of Health website.

The number of new cases in Allegheny County increased by 200 cases overnight. Philadelphia County reported 148 new cases overnight.

The number of tests administered within the past 7 days between July 5 and July 11 was 137,084 with 5,314 positive test results.

The data section of the website is down for maintenance, so only new cases are being reported. The table included below shows new cases by county.

The Department of Health sent a press release with the following information:

County Cases Confirmed Probable ADAMS 396 383 13 ALLEGHENY 4962 4771 191 ARMSTRONG 86 86 0 BEAVER 837 812 25 BEDFORD 92 85 7 BERKS 4692 4534 158 BLAIR 104 93 11 BRADFORD 59 52 7 BUCKS 6083 5537 546 BUTLER 421 381 40 CAMBRIA 136 115 21 CAMERON 4 4 0 CARBON 298 294 4 CENTRE 243 226 17 CHESTER 4012 3797 215 CLARION 62 58 4 CLEARFIELD 90 70 20 CLINTON 97 85 12 COLUMBIA 419 395 24 CRAWFORD 77 61 16 CUMBERLAND 947 902 45 DAUPHIN 2290 2227 63 DELAWARE 7548 7320 228 ELK 29 25 4 ERIE 712 608 104 FAYETTE 196 187 9 FOREST 7 5 2 FRANKLIN 1003 972 31 FULTON 19 17 2 GREENE 70 62 8 HUNTINGDON 258 251 7 INDIANA 150 140 10 JEFFERSON 37 31 6 JUNIATA 116 109 7 LACKAWANNA 1761 1702 59 LANCASTER 4844 4739 105 LAWRENCE 174 151 23 LEBANON 1441 1381 60 LEHIGH 4430 4379 51 LUZERNE 3017 2959 58 LYCOMING 242 225 17 MCKEAN 20 12 8 MERCER 169 148 21 MIFFLIN 72 67 5 MONROE 1471 1428 43 MONTGOMERY 8856 8841 15 MONTOUR 79 71 8 NORTHAMPTON 3554 3442 112 NORTHUMBERLAND 346 312 34 PERRY 92 85 7 PHILADELPHIA 22987 22979 8 PIKE 504 479 25 POTTER 18 15 3 SCHUYLKILL 776 747 29 SNYDER 72 61 11 SOMERSET 81 71 10 SULLIVAN 10 5 5 SUSQUEHANNA 195 188 7 TIOGA 29 23 6 UNION 99 89 10 VENANGO 36 23 13 WARREN 10 5 5 WASHINGTON 447 430 17 WAYNE 141 134 7 WESTMORELAND 994 968 26 WYOMING 45 42 3 YORK 1850 1804 46 Total 95414 92700 2714

“As the entire state is now in the green phase, we must remain committed to protecting against COVID-19 by wearing a mask, practicing social distancing and avoiding large gatherings,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “Pennsylvania has been a model for the country on how to reopen effectively using a careful, measured approach. However, the virus has not gone away, and we are seeing cases rise, especially in Southwest Pennsylvania.”

Mask-wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home. Consistent mask-wearing is critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19.

There are 635 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases. There are 829,018 patients who have tested negative to date. Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

Nearly 1% are ages 0-4;

1% are ages 5-12;

Nearly 3% are ages 13-18;

8% are ages 19-24;

37% are ages 25-49;

Nearly 24% are ages 50-64; and

26% are ages 65 or older.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

The department is seeing significant increases in the number of COVID-19 cases among younger age groups, particularly 19 to 24-year-olds. An alert was sent to healthcare providers over the weekend about the changing COVID-19 case demographics, as there are more cases in younger age groups than in those 50-64 and 65+. The following regions have seen significant increases among 19 to 24-year-olds in each month from April to present in July:

SW – Just over 5 percent of cases in April to over 25 percent of cases so far in July;

SE – Nearly 5 percent of cases in April to over 16 percent of cases so far in July;

NE – Nearly 6 percent of cases in April to over 16 percent of cases so far in July;

NW – Nearly 7 percent of cases in April to over 12 percent of cases so far in July; and

NC – Nearly 8 percent of cases in April to nearly 13 percent of cases so far in July.

SC – Just over 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 13 percent of cases so far in July.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 18,258 resident cases of COVID-19, and 3,471 cases among employees, for a total of 21,729 cases at 748 distinct facilities in57counties. Out of our total deaths, 4,706 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here .

Approximately 7,132 of our total cases are in health care workers.

For the latest information for individuals, families, businesses and schools, visit “Responding to COVID-19” on pa.gov.

Currently, all 67 counties are in the green phase of reopening.