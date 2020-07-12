Coronavirus in Pennsylvania: 725 new cases; 95,414 total

Coronavirus in Pennsylvania

by: WHTM Staff

Posted: / Updated:

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 725 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday bringing the statewide total of positive cases to 95,414 in all 67 counties.

The department says death data and additional numbers will be updated Monday on the Department of Health website.

The number of new cases in Allegheny County increased by 200 cases overnight. Philadelphia County reported 148 new cases overnight.

The number of tests administered within the past 7 days between July 5 and July 11 was 137,084 with 5,314 positive test results.

The data section of the website is down for maintenance, so only new cases are being reported. The table included below shows new cases by county.

The Department of Health sent a press release with the following information:

CountyCasesConfirmedProbable
ADAMS39638313
ALLEGHENY49624771191
ARMSTRONG86860
BEAVER83781225
BEDFORD92857
BERKS46924534158
BLAIR1049311
BRADFORD59527
BUCKS60835537546
BUTLER42138140
CAMBRIA13611521
CAMERON440
CARBON2982944
CENTRE24322617
CHESTER40123797215
CLARION62584
CLEARFIELD907020
CLINTON978512
COLUMBIA41939524
CRAWFORD776116
CUMBERLAND94790245
DAUPHIN2290222763
DELAWARE75487320228
ELK29254
ERIE712608104
FAYETTE1961879
FOREST752
FRANKLIN100397231
FULTON19172
GREENE70628
HUNTINGDON2582517
INDIANA15014010
JEFFERSON37316
JUNIATA1161097
LACKAWANNA1761170259
LANCASTER48444739105
LAWRENCE17415123
LEBANON1441138160
LEHIGH4430437951
LUZERNE3017295958
LYCOMING24222517
MCKEAN20128
MERCER16914821
MIFFLIN72675
MONROE1471142843
MONTGOMERY8856884115
MONTOUR79718
NORTHAMPTON35543442112
NORTHUMBERLAND34631234
PERRY92857
PHILADELPHIA22987229798
PIKE50447925
POTTER18153
SCHUYLKILL77674729
SNYDER726111
SOMERSET817110
SULLIVAN1055
SUSQUEHANNA1951887
TIOGA29236
UNION998910
VENANGO362313
WARREN1055
WASHINGTON44743017
WAYNE1411347
WESTMORELAND99496826
WYOMING45423
YORK1850180446
    
Total95414927002714

“As the entire state is now in the green phase, we must remain committed to protecting against COVID-19 by wearing a mask, practicing social distancing and avoiding large gatherings,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “Pennsylvania has been a model for the country on how to reopen effectively using a careful, measured approach. However, the virus has not gone away, and we are seeing cases rise, especially in Southwest Pennsylvania.”

Mask-wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home. Consistent mask-wearing is critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19.

There are 635 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases. There are 829,018 patients who have tested negative to date. Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

  • Nearly 1% are ages 0-4;
  • 1% are ages 5-12;
  • Nearly 3% are ages 13-18;
  • 8% are ages 19-24; 
  • 37% are ages 25-49; 
  • Nearly 24% are ages 50-64; and
  • 26% are ages 65 or older.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

The department is seeing significant increases in the number of COVID-19 cases among younger age groups, particularly 19 to 24-year-olds. An alert was sent to healthcare providers over the weekend about the changing COVID-19 case demographics, as there are more cases in younger age groups than in those 50-64 and 65+. The following regions have seen significant increases among 19 to 24-year-olds in each month from April to present in July:

  • SW – Just over 5 percent of cases in April to over 25 percent of cases so far in July;
  • SE – Nearly 5 percent of cases in April to over 16 percent of cases so far in July;
  • NE – Nearly 6 percent of cases in April to over 16 percent of cases so far in July;
  • NW – Nearly 7 percent of cases in April to over 12 percent of cases so far in July; and
  • NC – Nearly 8 percent of cases in April to nearly 13 percent of cases so far in July.
  • SC – Just over 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 13 percent of cases so far in July.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 18,258 resident cases of COVID-19, and 3,471 cases among employees, for a total of 21,729 cases at 748 distinct facilities in57counties. Out of our total deaths, 4,706 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Approximately 7,132 of our total cases are in health care workers.

For the latest information for individuals, families, businesses and schools, visit “Responding to COVID-19” on pa.gov.

Currently, all 67 counties are in the green phase of reopening.

