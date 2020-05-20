Coronavirus in Pennsylvania: 746 new cases, 4,767 dead to date

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 746 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, May 20, bringing the statewide total of positive cases to 64,412.

According to the Department of Health, there are 4,767 dead in Pennsylvania due to COVID-19.

Coronavirus figures were delayed due to technical issues involving the statewide surveillance data system, the department said.

The Department of Health sent a press release with the following information:

“As counties move from red to yellow, we need all Pennsylvanians to continue to follow the social distancing and mitigation efforts in place,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said in a release. “We must continue to protect our most vulnerable Pennsylvanians, which includes our seniors, those with underlying health issues, our healthcare workers and our first responders. I am proud of the work that Pennsylvanians have done so far, but we cannot stop now, we must continue to take the necessary steps to protect ourselves from COVID-19.”

There are 293,244 patients who have tested negative to date. Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

Nearly 1% are ages 0-4;

Nearly 1% are ages 5-12;

Nearly 2% are ages 13-18;

Nearly 6% are ages 19-24;

Nearly 37% are ages 25-49;

Nearly 26% are ages 50-64; and

Nearly 29% are ages 65 or older.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 13,947 resident cases of COVID-19, and 2,244 cases among employees, for a total of 16,191 at 559 distinct facilities in44counties. Out of our total deaths, 3,172 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Approximately 4,751 of our total cases are in health care workers.

For the latest information for individuals, families, businesses and schools, visit “Responding to COVID-19” on pa.gov

Non-life-sustaining businesses in the red phase are ordered to be closed and schools are closed statewide through the remainder of the academic year. Currently, 37 counties are in the yellow phase of reopening; 12 more will move to the yellow phase on May 22.