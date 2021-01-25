Coronavirus in Pennsylvania: 7,910 new cases in two days, 807,867 total as of Jan. 25, 2021

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., January 25, there were 3,976 additional positive cases of COVID-19, in addition to 3,934 new cases reported Sunday, January 24 for a two-day total of 7,910, bringing the statewide total to 807,867.

There are 3,910 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 790 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per day has increased by nearly 4,200 since the end of September.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of January 15 – January 21 stood at 10.5%.

The most accurate daily data is available on the website, with archived data also available.

As of 11:59 p.m. Saturday, January 23, there were 83 new deaths and as of 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, January 24, there were 55 new deaths reported for a total of 20,664 deaths attributed to COVID-19. County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.

MIDSTATE COVID-19 POSITIVITY RATES

MOST RECENT 7 DAYS

January 15 – January 21

County Positivity Rate Perry 24.0% Adams 20.3% Juniata 19.0% Mifflin 18.7% Franklin 18.4% York 16.8% Lebanon 15.1% Lancaster 14.9% Dauphin 13.8% Cumberland 13.3% Statewide average: 12.7% | Source: Pennsylvania Department of Health

PENNSYLVANIA COVID-19 DEATHS BY DAY

March 18, 2020 – January 20, 2021

Mask-wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home. Consistent mask-wearing is critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19.

There are 83,306 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 637 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

There are 3,569440 individuals who have tested negative to date.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 61,629 resident cases of COVID-19, and 11,593 cases among employees, for a total of 73,222 at 1,529 distinct facilities in all 67 counties. Out of our total deaths, 10,230 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Approximately 22,219 of our total cases are among health care workers.



COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution

Pennsylvania hospitals began receiving shipments of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 14 and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 21.

Through Jan. 24:

680,219 doses of the vaccine have been administered. Please note that this does include vaccine administration through the CVS as part of the Federal Pharmacy Partnership. There are 451,467 people who have received one dose (partially covered). There are 114,376 people who have received two doses (fully covered). The math results in 680,219 doses administered to 565,843 people.





A spreadsheet of facilities that have received vaccine can be found here.

The Wolf Administration stresses the role Pennsylvanians play in helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19:

Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.

Cover any coughs or sneezes with your elbow, not your hands.

Clean surfaces frequently.

Stay home to avoid spreading COVID-19, especially if you are unwell.

If you must go out, you are required to wear a mask when in a business or where it is difficult to maintain proper social distancing.

Download the COVID Alert PA app and make your phone part of the fight. The free app can be found in the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store by searching for “covid alert pa”.

