Coronavirus in Pennsylvania: 7,962 new cases, 571,551 total as of Dec. 22, 2020

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., December 22, that there were 7,962 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 571,551.

There are 6,090 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19, double the peak in the spring. Of that number, 1,217 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

The trend in the 14-day moving average of number of hospitalized patients per day has increased by nearly 5,500 since the end of September.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of December 11 – December 17 stood at 15.8%.

The most accurate daily data is available on the website , with archived data also available .

As of 11:59 p.m. Monday, December 21, there were 231 new deaths reported for a total of 14,212 deaths attributed to COVID-19. County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.

MIDSTATE COVID-19 POSITIVITY RATES

MOST RECENT 7 DAYS

December 4 – December 10

County Positivity Rate Perry 26.1% Juniata 24.8% Mifflin 23.3% Franklin 22.1% Adams 22.1% Dauphin 20.6% York 19.9% Cumberland 18.2% Lebanon 17.4% Lancaster 14.0% Statewide average: 15.8% | Source: Pennsylvania Department of Health

2020 PENNSYLVANIA COVID-19 DEATHS BY DAY

March 18 – December 19, 2020