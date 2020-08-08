Coronavirus in Pennsylvania: 813 new cases, 16 new deaths

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., August 8, that there are 813 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 118,092. All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19.

Philadelphia is reporting an increase of 146 cases.

The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between August 1 and August 7 is 150,527 with 5,231 positive cases. There were 23,317 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., August 7. These results represent the total number of tests administered.

There are 7,313 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 16 new deaths reported. County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.

“As the state has put in place targeted mitigation efforts to offset recent case increases, we must renew our commitment to protecting against COVID-19 by wearing a mask, practicing social distancing and following the requirements set forth in the orders for bars and restaurants, gatherings and telework,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “Pennsylvania has been a model for the country on how to reopen effectively using a careful, measured approach. However, we know the virus has not gone away as we see cases rise, so we must work together to stop another surge.”

Mask-wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home. Consistent mask-wearing is critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19.

There are 643 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases. There are 1,214,965 patients who have tested negative to date. Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

1% are ages 0-4;

1% are ages 5-12;

3% are ages 13-18;

9% are ages 19-24;

Nearly 38% are ages 25-49;

Nearly 23% are ages 50-64; and

24% are ages 65 or older.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.

The department is seeing significant increases in the number of COVID-19 cases among younger age groups, particularly 19 to 24-year-olds. An alert was sent to healthcare providers about the changing COVID-19 case demographics, as there are more cases in younger age groups than in those 50-64 and 65+. The following regions saw significant increases among 19 to 24-year-olds in each month from April to the end of July:

SE – Nearly 5 percent of cases in April to approximately 19 percent of cases in July;

SW – Approximately 5 percent of cases in April to nearly 18 percent of cases in July;

NE – 6 percent of cases in April to nearly 17 percent of cases in July;

SC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to approximately 14 percent of cases in July;

NC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 14 percent of cases in July; and

NW – Nearly 7 percent of cases in April to approximately 13 percent of cases in July.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 19,944 resident cases of COVID-19, and 4,143 cases among employees, for a total of 24,087 at 876 distinct facilities in61 counties. Out of our total deaths, 4,975 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Approximately 8,620 of our total cases are amongst health care workers.

For the latest information for individuals, families, businesses, and schools, visit “Responding to COVID-19” on pa.gov.

Currently, all 67 counties are in the green phase of reopening.