Coronavirus in Pennsylvania: 822 new cases, 4,505 dead to date

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 822 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, May 18, bringing the statewide total of positive cases to 63,056.

According to the Department of Health, there are 4,505 dead in Pennsylvania due to COVID-19.

The Department of Health sent a press release with the following information:

“As counties move from red to yellow, we need all Pennsylvanians to continue to follow the social distancing and mitigation efforts in place,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “We must continue to protect our most vulnerable Pennsylvanians, which includes our seniors, those with underlying health issues, our healthcare workers and our first responders. I am proud of the work that Pennsylvanians have done so far, but we cannot stop now, we must continue to take the necessary steps to protect ourselves from COVID-19.”

There are 277,553 patients who have tested negative to date. Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

Nearly 1% are ages 0-4;

Nearly 1% are ages 5-12;

Nearly 2% are ages 13-18;

Nearly 6% are ages 19-24;

Nearly 37% are ages 25-49;

Nearly 26% are ages 50-64; and

Nearly 29% are ages 65 or older.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here .

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 13,626 resident cases of COVID-19, and 2,111 cases among employees, for a total of 15,737 at 561 distinct facilities in44counties. Out of our total deaths, 3,086 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here .

Approximately 4,479 of our total cases are in health care workers.

For the latest information for individuals, families, businesses and schools, visit “Responding to COVID-19” on pa.gov .

Non-life-sustaining businesses in the red phase are ordered to be closed and schools are closed statewide through the remainder of the academic year. Currently, 37 counties are in the yellow phase of reopening; 12 more will move to the yellow phase on May 22.

Statewide – The Wolf Administration has since noon, May 17:

Provided an update from Pennsylvania State Police on business closure enforcement actions .

. Announced available federal funding for testing and treatment of uninsured Pennsylvanians.

The Wolf Administration stresses the role Pennsylvanians play in helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19: