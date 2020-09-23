Coronavirus in Pennsylvania: 898 new cases, 162,544 total

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., September 23, that there were 898 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 152,544. All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19.

The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between September 16 and September 22 is 181,386 with 5,432 positive cases. There were 23,750 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., September 22. These results represent the total number of tests administered.

There are 8,062 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 39 new deaths reported. County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.

“We know that congregation, especially in college and university settings, yields increased case counts. The mitigation efforts in place now are essential to flattening the curve and saving lives,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “Wearing a mask, practicing social distancing, and following the requirements set forth in the orders for bars and restaurants, gatherings, and telework will help keep our case counts low. Together, as Pennsylvanians, all of our efforts are designed to support our communities to ensure that cases of COVID-19 remain low.”

Mask-wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home. Consistent mask-wearing is critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19.

There are 339 cases who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 645 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

There are 1,790,412 patients who have tested negative to date. Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

Approximately 1% are ages 0-4;

Nearly 2% are ages 5-12;

Approximately 4% are ages 13-18;

Nearly 13% are ages 19-24;

Approximately 36% are ages 25-49;

Nearly 22% are ages 50-64; and

Nearly 22% are ages 65 or older.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

The department is seeing significant increases in the number of COVID-19 cases among younger age groups, particularly 19 to 24-year-olds. An alert was sent to healthcare providers about the changing COVID-19 case demographics, as there are more cases in younger age groups than in those 50-64 and 65+. The following regions saw significant increases among 19 to 24-year-olds in each month from April to date in September:

NC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 70 percent of cases so far in September;

NE – 6 percent of cases in April to nearly 37 percent of cases so far in September;

SE – Nearly 5 percent of cases in April to nearly 31 percent of cases so far in September;

SW – Approximately 5 percent of cases in April to nearly 29 percent of cases so far in September;

NW – Nearly 7 percent of cases in April to approximately 19 percent of cases so far in September; and

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 22,331 resident cases of COVID-19, and 4,893 cases among employees, for a total of 27,224 at 962 distinct facilities in61 counties. Out of our total deaths, 5,360 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Approximately 10,419 of our total cases are among health care workers.

For the latest information for individuals, families, businesses and schools, visit “Responding to COVID-19” on pa.gov.

Currently, all 67 counties are in the green phase of reopening.