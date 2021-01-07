Coronavirus in Pennsylvania: 9,698 new cases, 693,087 total as of Jan. 7, 2021

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., January 7, that there were 9,698 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 693,087.

There are 5,613 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19, near double the peak in the spring. Of that number, 1,120 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

The trend in the 14-day moving average of number of hospitalized patients per day has increased by nearly 5,300 since the end of September.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of December 25 – December 31 stood at 15.0%.

The most accurate daily data is available on the website, with archived data also available.

As of 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, January 6, there were 265 new deaths reported for a total of 17,179 deaths attributed to COVID-19. County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.

MIDSTATE COVID-19 POSITIVITY RATES

MOST RECENT 7 DAYS

December 25 – December 31

County Positivity Rate Perry 27.7% Adams 26.4% Juniata 21.7% Mifflin 21.5% Franklin 20.3% York 18.2% Lebanon 18.0% Dauphin 17.2% Cumberland 16.0% Lancaster 13.5% Statewide average: 15.0% | Source: Pennsylvania Department of Health

2020 PENNSYLVANIA COVID-19 DEATHS BY DAY

March 18 – December 19, 2020

Mask-wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home. Consistent mask-wearing is critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19.

There are 64,815 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 637 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

There are 3,337,716 individuals who have tested negative to date.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 55,864 resident cases of COVID-19, and 10,313 cases among employees, for a total of 66,177 at 1,489 distinct facilities inall 67 counties. Out of our total deaths, 9,311 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Approximately 20,148 of our total cases are among health care workers.



COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution

Pennsylvania hospitals began receiving shipments of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 14 and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 21.

Through Jan. 6:

1577,229 doses of the vaccine have been administered.



A spreadsheet of facilities that have received vaccine can be found online.

Statewide – The Wolf Administration has since noon, Jan. 5:

The Wolf Administration stresses the role Pennsylvanians play in helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19:

Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.

Cover any coughs or sneezes with your elbow, not your hands.

Clean surfaces frequently.

Stay home to avoid spreading COVID-19, especially if you are unwell.

If you must go out, you are required to wear a mask when in a business or where it is difficult to maintain proper social distancing.

Download the COVID Alert PA app and make your phone part of the fight. The free app can be found in the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store by searching for “covid alert pa”.

