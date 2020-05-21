Coronavirus in Pennsylvania: 980 new cases, 4,869 dead to date

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 980 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, May 21, bringing the statewide total of positive cases to 65,392.

According to the Department of Health, there are 4,869 dead in Pennsylvania due to COVID-19.

The Department of Health sent a press release with the following information:

There are 303,514 patients who have tested negative to date. Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

Nearly 1% are ages 0-4;

Nearly 1% are ages 5-12;

Nearly 2% are ages 13-18;

Nearly 6% are ages 19-24;

Nearly 37% are ages 25-49;

Nearly 26% are ages 50-64; and

Nearly 29% are ages 65 or older.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 14,113 resident cases of COVID-19, and 2,306 cases among employees, for a total of 16,419 at 570 distinct facilities in 44 counties. Out of our total deaths, 3,234 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.

Approximately 4,871 of our total cases are in health care workers.

For the latest information for individuals, families, businesses and schools, visit “Responding to COVID-19” on pa.gov

Non-life-sustaining businesses in the red phase are ordered to be closed and schools are closed statewide through the remainder of the academic year. Currently, 37 counties are in the yellow phase of reopening; 12 more will move to the yellow phase on May 22.