Coronavirus in Pennsylvania: 9,230 new cases, 590,386 total as of Dec. 24, 2020

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., December 23, that there were 9,230 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 590,386.

There are 6,142 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19, double the peak in the spring. Of that number, 1,263 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

The trend in the 14-day moving average of number of hospitalized patients per day has increased by nearly 5,600 since the end of September.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of December 11 – December 17 stood at 15.8%.

As of 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, December 23, there were 276 new deaths reported for a total of 14,718 deaths attributed to COVID-19. County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.

MIDSTATE COVID-19 POSITIVITY RATES

MOST RECENT 7 DAYS

December 4 – December 10

County Positivity Rate Perry 26.1% Juniata 24.8% Mifflin 23.3% Franklin 22.1% Adams 22.1% Dauphin 20.6% York 19.9% Cumberland 18.2% Lebanon 17.4% Lancaster 14.0% Statewide average: 15.8% | Source: Pennsylvania Department of Health

2020 PENNSYLVANIA COVID-19 DEATHS BY DAY

March 18 – December 19, 2020

Mask-wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home. Consistent mask-wearing is critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19.

There are 46,750 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 640 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

There are 3,193,528 individuals who have tested negative to date.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 49,840 resident cases of COVID-19, and 9,070 cases among employees, for a total of 58,910 at 1,443 distinct facilities inall 67 counties. Out of our total deaths, 8,412 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Approximately 18,340 of our total cases are among health care workers.