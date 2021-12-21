Coronavirus in Pennsylvania weekly update: 7,252 average daily cases Dec. 13 to Dec. 19, 2021

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Today, the Pennsylvania Department of Health provided a weekly COVID-19 update as of Monday, Dec. 20.

“This week we are continuing the ongoing data integrity partnership with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to update the CDC dashboards,” Acting Secretary of Health Keara Klinepeter said. “Later this week, the CDC dashboards will be updated to more accurately reflect data showing approximately 675,000 more Pennsylvanians have already received their third vaccine dose and approximately 300,000 more are already fully vaccinated.

“This is great news for Pennsylvania as hospitals and health systems across the state continue to report the overwhelming majority of their COVID-19 patients are unvaccinated. We need all eligible residents to get vaccinated and get boosted to stop the spread of variants that are pushing health care workers to their limit.”

Here is a statewide summary of COVID-19 trends over the past seven days, Monday, Dec. 13 to Sunday, Dec. 19:

The daily average number of cases was 7,252.

The number of people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 on Monday, Dec. 20 was 0.3 percent lower than on Dec. 13. The percent of available adult and pediatric ICU beds in the state rose to 14.4% and fell to 8%, respectively.

There have been 800 deaths attributed to COVID-19 identified in the Pennsylvania death registry in the past 7 days, with 59% occurring in people 70 years and older.

The Department of Health continues to provide the public with extensive and frequently updated data on both the COVID-19 dashboard and the vaccine dashboard . Both dashboards provide an interactive experience for the user to review statewide and local-level data updated daily.

The department also provides a dashboard showing COVID-19 data for skilled nursing homes including case counts, deaths, and vaccination status for residents and staff.

For more information on the Department of Health’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, visit here .