Coronavirus in Pennsylvania weekly update: 8,199 average daily cases Dec. 6 to Dec. 12, 2021

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Today, the Pennsylvania Department of Health provided a weekly COVID-19 update as of Monday, Dec. 13.

“Science has proven that vaccines help protect against severe COVID-19 illness and hospitalization and boosters are important as the virus continues to mutate and spread largely through unvaccinated people,” Acting Secretary of Health Alison Beam said.

“The Department of Health continues to report on COVID-19 infections that occur after vaccination because it is important for monitoring public health. We know that if the incidence or severity of post-vaccination cases increases significantly, this could be a signal of reduced protection against a variant.”

abc27 will continue providing daily COVID-19 updates in the future.

Here is a statewide summary of COVID-19 trends over the past seven days, Monday, Dec. 6 to Sunday, Dec. 12:

The daily average number of cases was 8,199.

The number of people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 on Monday, Dec. 13 was 5.4% higher than on Dec. 6. The percent of available adult and pediatric ICU beds in the state fell to 14% and 10.3%, respectively.

There have been 658 deaths attributed to COVID-19 identified in the Pennsylvania death registry in the past 7 days, with 58% occurring in people 70 years and older.

The Department of Health continues to provide the public with extensive and frequently updated data on both the COVID-19 dashboard and the vaccine dashboard . Both dashboards provide an interactive experience for the user to review statewide and local-level data updated daily.

The department also provides a dashboard showing COVID-19 data for skilled nursing homes including case counts, deaths, and vaccination status for residents and staff.

For more information on the Department of Health’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, visit here .