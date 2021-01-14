Coroner: The more we mask up and get vaccinated, the sooner “we can be maskless”

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Who knows more about death than a coroner?

So York County’s coroner, Pam Gay, is using that credibility to spread a mix of grim news and hope.

“62 deaths in the last week and 100 deaths in the last two weeks” read part of a message Gay posted on Twitter, in which she also gave the county’s total death count during the pandemic: 519.

“I think sometimes people hear seven deaths a day, 10 deaths a day,” Gay explained. “And I don’t think it registers as much as if you say there’s been this many in one week or this many in two weeks.”

Her goal: to get people to continue masking up and social distancing — and to embrace the vaccine as soon as it’s available to them. In York County, more than 1,000 people are fully vaccinated with their second dose, a milestone other large Midstate counties have crossed too:

County First dose of COVID-19 vaccine Second dose of COVID-19 vaccine Adams 1,558 200 Cumberland 4,703 463 Dauphin 5,255 760 Franklin 1,903 331 Juniata 422 51 Lancaster 12,570 1,680 Lebanon 3,240 299 Mifflin 886 275 Perry 637 33 York 8,302 1,129 Midstate total 39,476 5,221 (Source: Pennsylvania Department of Health)

“All the things that have been going on for months, we’re just asking people to continue doing them for a little bit yet until we get more people hopefully vaccinated and acquire some sort of herd immunity … to the point someday where we can be maskless,” she said.

Because of their line of work, Gay and her staff were eligible to be vaccinated early. She said even in her office, some people were skeptical, but most agreed to get the shot and were glad to be vaccinated.

The city of York’s police commissioner, Michael Muldrow, will be vaccinated in public next week — and there’s a reason for that.

“I wanted to step up for my officers so they could say, ‘Man, if he’s willing to do it, maybe it’s okay.’ I wanted to step up for my family, so that my family would be more willing to take it. And I wanted to step up for the community, because I understand that there’s hesitance in the black and brown community,” said Muldrow, who is African-American.