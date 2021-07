Counties with the highest COVID-19 vaccination rate in Pennsylvania

(STACKER) — As has been true throughout America’s COVID-19 history, every state—and every county therein—has its own COVID-19 story, driven by local policies and behaviors. The United States as of July 8 had reached 606,616 COVID-19-related deaths and more than 33.8 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Amid the grim numbers come two bright spots: As of Feb. 2, more Americans had been vaccinated for COVID-19 than had been infected; and since then, rolling averages for case counts and deaths have been on the decline.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 vaccination rates in Pennsylvania using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services. Counties are ranked by the highest vaccination rate as of July 8, 2021. In Pennsylvania, 50.4% of the total population has been fully vaccinated, compared to 48.2% nationwide. Keep reading to see whether your county ranks among the highest COVID-19 vaccination rates in your state.

Canadian2006 // Wikimedia Commons

#50. Somerset County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 37.7% (27,715 fully vaccinated)

— 25.2% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 67.8% (11,447 fully vaccinated)

— 17.5% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 297 (218 total deaths)

— 36.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,004 (8,082 total cases)

— 16.1% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#49. Lawrence County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 38.0% (32,469 fully vaccinated)

— 24.6% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 66.5% (12,805 fully vaccinated)

— 19.1% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 253 (216 total deaths)

— 16.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,009 (7,704 total cases)

— 4.9% less cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

Smallbones // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Perry County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 38.1% (17,610 fully vaccinated)

— 24.4% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 79.8% (7,024 fully vaccinated)

— 2.9% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 218 (101 total deaths)

— 0.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 8,329 (3,854 total cases)

— 12.1% less cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

Nicholas // Wikimedia Commons

#47. Sullivan County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 38.6% (2,339 fully vaccinated)

— 23.4% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 62.5% (1,101 fully vaccinated)

— 24.0% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 346 (21 total deaths)

— 59.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 7,287 (442 total cases)

— 23.1% less cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

Joe Calzarette // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Huntingdon County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 38.7% (17,471 fully vaccinated)

— 23.2% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 70.8% (6,825 fully vaccinated)

— 13.9% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 299 (135 total deaths)

— 37.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,459 (5,173 total cases)

— 20.9% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

Nicholas // Wikimedia Commons

#45. Crawford County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 39.1% (33,077 fully vaccinated)

— 22.4% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 73.1% (13,130 fully vaccinated)

— 11.1% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 184 (156 total deaths)

— 15.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 8,932 (7,559 total cases)

— 5.8% less cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

Doug Kerr from Albany, NY, United States // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Jefferson County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 39.3% (17,047 fully vaccinated)

— 22.0% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 79.9% (7,464 fully vaccinated)

— 2.8% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 228 (99 total deaths)

— 5.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 7,703 (3,345 total cases)

— 18.7% less cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

Pubdog // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Mifflin County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 39.4% (18,186 fully vaccinated)

— 21.8% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 78.7% (8,010 fully vaccinated)

— 4.3% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 394 (182 total deaths)

— 81.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,793 (5,441 total cases)

— 24.4% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

Pubdog // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Clearfield County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 39.8% (31,538 fully vaccinated)

— 21.0% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 73.3% (12,176 fully vaccinated)

— 10.8% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 197 (156 total deaths)

— 9.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,922 (8,656 total cases)

— 15.2% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

Canva

#41. Blair County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 40.0% (48,696 fully vaccinated)

— 20.6% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 74.5% (19,331 fully vaccinated)

— 9.4% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 282 (343 total deaths)

— 30.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,100 (13,523 total cases)

— 17.1% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

User:Ruhrfisch // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Lycoming County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 40.2% (45,600 fully vaccinated)

— 20.2% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 81.6% (18,318 fully vaccinated)

— 0.7% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 261 (296 total deaths)

— 20.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,566 (11,971 total cases)

— 11.5% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

Pixabay

#39. Adams County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 41.2% (42,430 fully vaccinated)

— 18.3% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 75.6% (16,436 fully vaccinated)

— 8.0% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 183 (189 total deaths)

— 15.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,413 (9,696 total cases)

— 0.7% less cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

Canva

#38. Pike County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 41.5% (23,145 fully vaccinated)

— 17.7% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 61.8% (8,108 fully vaccinated)

— 24.8% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 97 (54 total deaths)

— 55.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 7,243 (4,042 total cases)

— 23.6% less cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

Smallbones // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Lebanon County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.1% (59,712 fully vaccinated)

— 16.5% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 78.3% (22,070 fully vaccinated)

— 4.7% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 208 (295 total deaths)

— 4.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,430 (16,207 total cases)

— 20.6% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

Michael Barera // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Philadelphia County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.4% (671,107 fully vaccinated)

— 15.9% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 69.2% (153,494 fully vaccinated)

— 15.8% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 238 (3,764 total deaths)

— 9.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,772 (154,800 total cases)

— 3.1% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

Canva

#35. Mercer County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.4% (46,366 fully vaccinated)

— 15.9% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 77.6% (18,871 fully vaccinated)

— 5.6% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 243 (266 total deaths)

— 12.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 8,893 (9,731 total cases)

— 6.2% less cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

Publichall // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Cambria County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.8% (57,068 fully vaccinated)

— 13.1% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 78.6% (23,776 fully vaccinated)

— 4.4% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 339 (441 total deaths)

— 56.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,394 (14,834 total cases)

— 20.2% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

Nicholas // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Berks County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 44.5% (187,492 fully vaccinated)

— 11.7% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 78.0% (57,827 fully vaccinated)

— 5.1% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 247 (1,042 total deaths)

— 13.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,515 (48,496 total cases)

— 21.5% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

Nicholas // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Monroe County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 44.5% (75,700 fully vaccinated)

— 11.7% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 74.8% (22,697 fully vaccinated)

— 9.0% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 189 (321 total deaths)

— 12.9% less deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 8,717 (14,843 total cases)

— 8.0% less cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

Ruhrfisch (talk) // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Union County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 44.7% (20,077 fully vaccinated)

— 11.3% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 76.7% (6,397 fully vaccinated)

— 6.7% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 198 (89 total deaths)

— 8.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,721 (6,164 total cases)

— 44.8% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

Canva

#30. Fayette County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.1% (58,260 fully vaccinated)

— 10.5% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 82.6% (23,176 fully vaccinated)

— 0.5% higher vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 254 (328 total deaths)

— 17.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,400 (13,444 total cases)

— 9.7% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

Publichall // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Northumberland County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.1% (40,993 fully vaccinated)

— 10.5% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 79.0% (15,637 fully vaccinated)

— 3.9% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 397 (361 total deaths)

— 82.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,703 (9,723 total cases)

— 12.9% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

Canva

#28. York County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.4% (203,829 fully vaccinated)

— 9.9% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 84.6% (68,236 fully vaccinated)

— 2.9% higher vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 185 (832 total deaths)

— 14.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,484 (47,078 total cases)

— 10.6% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

Canva

#27. Westmoreland County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.8% (159,749 fully vaccinated)

— 9.1% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 73.2% (59,518 fully vaccinated)

— 10.9% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 223 (779 total deaths)

— 2.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,873 (34,448 total cases)

— 4.2% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

Generic1139 // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Armstrong County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.3% (29,978 fully vaccinated)

— 8.1% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 84.1% (12,297 fully vaccinated)

— 2.3% higher vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 229 (148 total deaths)

— 5.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,290 (6,014 total cases)

— 2.0% less cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

Canva

#25. Erie County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.6% (125,689 fully vaccinated)

— 7.5% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 76.9% (38,642 fully vaccinated)

— 6.4% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 155 (417 total deaths)

— 28.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 7,873 (21,236 total cases)

— 16.9% less cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

Canva

#24. Elk County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.8% (14,001 fully vaccinated)

— 7.1% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 82.1% (5,534 fully vaccinated)

— 0.1% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 137 (41 total deaths)

— 36.9% less deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,599 (2,871 total cases)

— 1.3% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

Jakec // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Schuylkill County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.9% (66,304 fully vaccinated)

— 6.9% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 80.6% (23,638 fully vaccinated)

— 1.9% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 292 (413 total deaths)

— 34.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,492 (14,831 total cases)

— 10.7% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

Nicholas // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Cameron County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.0% (2,091 fully vaccinated)

— 6.7% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 82.6% (1,031 fully vaccinated)

— 0.5% higher vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 180 (8 total deaths)

— 17.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 6,949 (309 total cases)

— 26.7% less cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

Michael J // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Wyoming County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.3% (12,681 fully vaccinated)

— 6.2% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 79.1% (4,639 fully vaccinated)

— 3.8% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 202 (54 total deaths)

— 6.9% less deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 7,464 (2,000 total cases)

— 21.2% less cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

Rina Pitucci // Flickr

#20. Dauphin County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.9% (133,378 fully vaccinated)

— 5.0% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 84.3% (40,800 fully vaccinated)

— 2.6% higher vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 201 (559 total deaths)

— 7.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,397 (26,152 total cases)

— 0.9% less cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

Daderot // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Lancaster County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.1% (262,568 fully vaccinated)

— 4.6% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 88.0% (88,323 fully vaccinated)

— 7.1% higher vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 213 (1,165 total deaths)

— 1.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,161 (55,451 total cases)

— 7.2% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

Nicholas // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Centre County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.2% (78,321 fully vaccinated)

— 4.4% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 85.6% (20,667 fully vaccinated)

— 4.1% higher vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 140 (228 total deaths)

— 35.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,426 (16,931 total cases)

— 10.0% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

Canva

#17. Carbon County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.3% (31,014 fully vaccinated)

— 4.2% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 81.3% (11,332 fully vaccinated)

— 1.1% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 274 (176 total deaths)

— 26.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,975 (6,402 total cases)

— 5.2% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

Andrew Rodland // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Wayne County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.4% (24,837 fully vaccinated)

— 4.0% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 69.5% (8,776 fully vaccinated)

— 15.5% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 164 (84 total deaths)

— 24.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 8,117 (4,169 total cases)

— 14.4% less cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

Canva

#15. Luzerne County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.5% (153,958 fully vaccinated)

— 3.8% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 77.3% (49,448 fully vaccinated)

— 6.0% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 261 (829 total deaths)

— 20.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,126 (32,143 total cases)

— 6.8% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

Ruhrfisch (talk) // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Columbia County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.6% (31,585 fully vaccinated)

— 3.6% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 86.3% (11,246 fully vaccinated)

— 5.0% higher vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 209 (136 total deaths)

— 3.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,093 (5,907 total cases)

— 4.1% less cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

Generic1139 // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Washington County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.7% (100,814 fully vaccinated)

— 3.4% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 78.6% (34,232 fully vaccinated)

— 4.4% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 148 (307 total deaths)

— 31.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 8,673 (17,942 total cases)

— 8.5% less cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

Shuvaev // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Northampton County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.0% (152,780 fully vaccinated)

— 0.8% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 81.5% (48,614 fully vaccinated)

— 0.9% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 235 (717 total deaths)

— 8.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,767 (35,923 total cases)

— 24.2% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

Mvincec // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Butler County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.1% (94,097 fully vaccinated)

— 0.6% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 85.1% (31,049 fully vaccinated)

— 3.5% higher vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 223 (418 total deaths)

— 2.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,390 (17,639 total cases)

— 0.9% less cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

Canva

#10. Cumberland County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.2% (129,665 fully vaccinated)

— 1.6% higher vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 84.8% (40,478 fully vaccinated)

— 3.2% higher vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 208 (526 total deaths)

— 4.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 8,145 (20,636 total cases)

— 14.1% less cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

Camerafiend // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Chester County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.8% (271,857 fully vaccinated)

— 2.8% higher vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 81.4% (71,884 fully vaccinated)

— 1.0% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 157 (824 total deaths)

— 27.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 7,783 (40,861 total cases)

— 17.9% less cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

Douglas Muth // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Montgomery County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.4% (435,371 fully vaccinated)

— 4.0% higher vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 70.2% (106,059 fully vaccinated)

— 14.6% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 209 (1,738 total deaths)

— 3.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 8,480 (70,464 total cases)

— 10.5% less cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

ESB Professional // Shutterstock

#7. Allegheny County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.5% (638,950 fully vaccinated)

— 4.2% higher vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 72.3% (170,148 fully vaccinated)

— 12.0% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 166 (2,016 total deaths)

— 23.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 8,386 (101,980 total cases)

— 11.5% less cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

Smallbones // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Bucks County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.1% (340,057 fully vaccinated)

— 7.3% higher vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 80.4% (97,061 fully vaccinated)

— 2.2% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 211 (1,328 total deaths)

— 2.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,687 (60,860 total cases)

— 2.2% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

Smallbones // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Lehigh County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.4% (200,838 fully vaccinated)

— 7.9% higher vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 93.0% (58,764 fully vaccinated)

— 13.1% higher vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 234 (863 total deaths)

— 7.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,798 (39,880 total cases)

— 13.9% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

Smallbones // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Delaware County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.5% (314,356 fully vaccinated)

— 10.1% higher vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 87.4% (83,005 fully vaccinated)

— 6.3% higher vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 249 (1,412 total deaths)

— 14.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,252 (52,434 total cases)

— 2.4% less cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

Canva

#3. Lackawanna County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.3% (120,232 fully vaccinated)

— 13.7% higher vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 88.4% (37,681 fully vaccinated)

— 7.5% higher vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 230 (482 total deaths)

— 6.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 8,859 (18,575 total cases)

— 6.5% less cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Forest County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 58.3% (4,226 fully vaccinated)

— 15.7% higher vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 73.7% (1,217 fully vaccinated)

— 10.3% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 290 (21 total deaths)

— 33.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,801 (1,435 total cases)

— 108.9% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

Smallbones // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Montour County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 62.1% (11,316 fully vaccinated)

— 23.2% higher vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 93.7% (3,675 fully vaccinated)

— 14.0% higher vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 368 (67 total deaths)

— 69.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,026 (2,010 total cases)

— 16.3% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania