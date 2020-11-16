Couple creates unique “dragon tree” to help release COVID stress

GARDNERS, ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – An Adams County husband and wife are helping people release COVID stress in a pretty unique way.

A tree on Georgi Anderson and Michael Wholey’s lawn was knocked over by heavy winds about a year and a half ago, but they quickly looked at it with new eyes.

“My mistake was, I said it looks kind of like a dragon,” said Wholey.

“And by invitation, people could come and welcome the dragon, because we have adopted it. It wanted to stay,” said Anderson.

The couple has invited family and friends from near and far.

“Our friends have come, the farthest was from Philadelphia, ahh no Chicago,” said Anderson.

They paint, put glitter on the tree, and decorate it in any way they want. Anderson and Wholey have done the same.

“I did a lot of work on the face. I had to glue, stick stuff up here, nails down through here,” said Wholey.

“Oh I’ve given it jewels and glitter and stars,” said Anderson.

Anderson, a former therapist realized the tree knocked over by heavy winds, may be more of a blessing from Mother Nature.

“We’ve had wonderful times here, and stories and just relaxing. I mean, you’re away, it is a way to just kind of be away from everything else,” said Anderson.

COVID-19 has impacted everyone’s lives, including Anderson and Wholey’s.

“Well, one of our friend’s died, and so it’s been real hard. It was real hard to be able to be closer,” said Anderson.

As the pandemic continues to take its ugly toll, the couple realized a creative outlet and a little hope can go a long way.

“You can almost, almost believe that there’s going to be an end to all of this,” said Anderson.

About 20 people have left their mark over the past several months, making the “dragon tree” what it is today.

The couple plans to keep the “dragon tree” for as long as possible.