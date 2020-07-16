COVID-19 antibody testing available at Tower Health Urgent Care

WEST READING, Pa. (WHTM) — Tower Health Urgent Care is now offering COVID-19 antibody testing.

This test may help determine if an individual was exposed to the virus that causes COVID-19 and, if so, whether or not their body has developed antibodies.

“The antibody test results will provide you and your loved ones with the peace of mind knowing if you were infected with COVID-19, regardless of whether you developed the typical signs and symptoms,” said Charles Barbera, MD, Tower Health Vice President of Pre-Hospital and Unscheduled Care.

Individuals may qualify for an antibody test if they had a confirmed case of COVID-19 and have since recovered. They may also be eligible if they previously experienced symptoms but never got tested, or were exposed to a confirmed COVID-19 positive individual more than 14 days before.

Tower Health says anyone currently experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 should contact your local Tower Health Urgent Care.Patients should obtain a lab order from their physician or Advanced Practice Provider and bring it to their preferred Tower Health Urgent Care location.

“Having antibodies usually gives immunity from further infection but it is not known how long COVID-19 antibodies will last, or if they will protect you from getting infected again,” said Dr. Barbera. “This disease is new, and new information continues to be identified. Typically, most people develop antibodies when exposed to infections, but some may not.”

Testing is available at the Tower Health Urgent Care locations listed below from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.

Douglassville

Doylestown

Exeter

Exton

Hockessin

Kennett Square

Lansdale

Levittown

Limerick

Newtown

North Coventry

Oaks

Sinking Spring (as of 7/20/20)

Thorndale (as of 8/3/20)

Villanova

Wynnefield

Wyomissing

Visit TowerHealth.org/Antibody for additional information.

