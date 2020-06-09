COVID-19 delays Pa. National Guard’s deployment to Middle East

FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, Pa. (WHTM) – This pandemic has impacted a lot of things, including the deployment of the Pennsylvania National Guard to the Middle East.

The 28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade at Fort Indiantown Gap will be relieving the task force already in place overseas later than planned because of COVID-19. The pandemic forced them to reschedule their pre-deployment training.

“It’s their family members that made it possible, so when we shifted the change, it impacted not only the soldiers schedule but their civilian employer,” said Pennsylvania Army National Guard Colonel Howard Lloyd and Brigade Commander.

The Pennsylvania National Guard had to decide how to complete the necessary training, while protecting against COVID-19.

“We always had to wear masks, we had to wear the eye protection, we had to put gloves on, all the protective equipment, we had to increase it. We also had to do pre-screening before they even came to Fort Indiantown Gap,” said Lloyd.

But the training requirements are the same.

“We did our individual weapons qualifications, we did our crew-served weapons, we did land navigation, and vehicle mount and dismount operations, and convoy operations,” said First Sergeant Guy Miller.

The 900 soldiers from Pennsylvania will leave for Texas in about a month. They’ll join 500 others from nine additional states to complete more training for two months before heading to the Middle East. They’ll be relieving the task force there a couple weeks behind schedule.

“They’ve been over there for awhile. It’s time for them to come home to their loved ones and family members,” said Lloyd. “We’ll be doing personnel movements, cargo movements, and then medevac in case anybody needs to be treated.”

The task force will be deployed to the Middle East for about 9 months.