COVID-19 hospitality relief application closed in Dauphin County

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Dauphin County officials announced the application window for the COVID-19 Hospitality Industry Recovery Program, also known as CHIRP, is officially closed.

Eligible businesses in Dauphin County that have taken a financial hit due to the coronavirus pandemic were able to apply for grant money to make up for economic loss over the past year.

According to officials, over $3 million was distributed to Dauphin County, and nearly 180 applications were submitted — resulting in over $7.5 million in grant requests. Because more businesses applied than was expected, applications are no longer being accepted.

The county is collaborating with the Capital Region Economic Development Organization for any additional clarification or information needed from business owners who applied for a CHIRP relief.

“It is expected to take days to process applications and prioritize them according to the act that created the program,” Dauphin County officials announced Thursday in a statement.

A list of successful applicants will be released accordingly.