(WHTM) — Across the Midstate, COVID-19 is spreading at a rapid pace.

“Lots of people are getting it. Household contacts tend to be a common way to get it. Kids are bringing it into the house or spouses are bringing it into the house,” said Dr. Joseph Kontra, Chief of Infectious Diseases at Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health.

Pennsylvania has been averaging about 4,000 cases a day.

“The bottom line for people is that there is a lot of disease, but there is a lot less severe disease,” said Dr. John Goldman from UPMC.

It isn’t leading to huge spikes in hospitalizations like previous waves.

Dr. Goldman from UPMC says, “If you’re young, healthy, and vaccinated, you can go back to living something close to your normal life. If you’re older, sicker, or unvaccinated, you still have to be careful.”

While the true number of cases may not be known, the numbers that the CDC is reporting are probably underestimates. This is in large part due to at-home COVID tests making it easier and more accessible for people to test for the virus.

“If you have someone who is sick at home, get out one of your tests and get everyone tested so you can decide if it is or if it isn’t something,” Dr. Kontra added.