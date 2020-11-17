COVID-19 testing expansion nears, concerns continue

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The demand for COVID-19 testing continues to grow in Pennsylvania. Some people have expressed concerns that it has been difficult to schedule a test.

Dr. Michael Huff oversees COVID-19 testing and contact tracing for Governor Tom Wolf. He suggests people visit the Department of Health’s website for guidance.

Huff says people who have been exposed to someone with COVID-19 should get tested at a convenient location, including a pharmacy or urgent care location.

“People who experience symptoms should call their care provider.” said Huff, “They will provide a location to get tested.”

Huff says he understands people are frustrated with the amount of time it takes to get their test results.

“It can take 40 to 72 hours to get the results,” said Huff,” It may take another day for the person to receive the notification.”

Huff says more than 400 additional sites will be added statewide at the beginning of December. The hope is that it will help meet the demand for more testing and alleviate some of the other problems people are facing.