COVID-19 testing site to close in Lancaster County Friday

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health says they’ll be closing its COVID-19 Community Testing site as planned on Friday, February 25.

The site at the Lancaster County Public Safety Training Center in Manheim will be open 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day until its planned closing date.

Testing is available for people aged 3 and older who are experiencing symptoms or are getting tested for exposure, travel or returning to work or school. The site is not for those wanting to do pre-procedure testing.

“The COVID-19 Community Testing site is another example of how our community collaborates in time of need,” said Alice Yoder, LG Health Executive Director, Community Health. “The site is part of LG Health’s ongoing efforts to strengthen public access to COVID-19 testing and treatment for people who might be experiencing barriers to accessing testing services.”

Cash price for testing is $57.24. Those with insurance will have their insurance company billed, and the patient will then be responsible to specifics of coverage, coinsurance, copays or deductibles.

Appointments are recommended but not required. Those needing testing before closing day can do so using the MyLGHealth app or call at (717) 588-1515.