COVID-19 testing sites coming to Lancaster County

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Starting next week, there will be two new COVID-19 testing sites available to residents in Lancaster County.

Beginning on Tuesday, Jan. 12, the county will have a drive-thru testing site at the Public Safety Training Center near Spooky Nook sports’s complex.

For that location, those who wish to be tested need an appointment and a doctor’s note.

The other site will be in the parking lot at Park City Center. At this second location, interested individuals do not need an appointment or a doctor’s note, but rather will be tested on a first-come-first-serve basis.



