COVID-19 testing “strike team” coming to Mifflin County Wednesday; other counties coming soon

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Mifflin County, with among the worst COVID-19 outbreaks in Pennsylvania, will on Wednesday get a “strike team” of COVID-19 testers.

It’s part of an expanded contract between the state and a company called AMI Expeditionary Healthcare. Five regional strike teams are due to cover all 61 counties (of the 67 in the state) that don’t have their own county health departments and thus rely on the state for services like these. That includes all 10 Midstate counties.

“These testing sites are open to anyone,” said Michael Huff, the state’s director of testing and contact tracing, accompanied Wednesday by Governor Tom Wolf. “Anyone who feels they need a test.”

Information regarding where to get the expanded testing — which includes drive-through testing — is available on the Department of Health’s website.