Covid-19 percent positivity drops for fifth straight week in Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — For the fifth straight week, the percentage of positive coronavirus tests continues has dropped in the commonwealth, the governor’s administration said Monday.

“Our percent positivity decreased again this week, representing the fifth straight week that the percent positivity has decreased,” Wolf said in a release. “This is a testament that our actions are working, but we still have more work to do. The virus is still circulating, and we must continue to wear masks, practice social distancing and avoid large gatherings to keep our numbers low, stop the spread and allow more freedom.”

The statewide percent-positivity went down to 3.2% from 3.4% last week.

The Wolf administration noted that there are several counties that require more attention, however: Columbia (13.5%), Armstrong (8.3%), Perry (6.9%), Northumberland (6.7%), Potter (5.9%), Beaver (5.7%), Dauphin (5.3%), Fulton (5.3%), and York (5.0%).

For the week ending Aug. 27, 22 counties were in the low level of transmission, 44 counties in the moderate level, with one with substantial transmission:

Low – Bedford, Bradford, Cameron, Carbon, Clarion, Clinton, Elk, Forest, Fulton, Greene, Juniata, McKean, Montour, Pike, Potter, Somerset, Sullivan, Tioga, Venango, Warren, Wayne, Wyoming

Moderate – Adams, Allegheny, Armstrong, Beaver, Berks, Blair, Bucks, Butler, Cambria, Centre, Chester, Clearfield, Crawford, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Erie, Fayette, Franklin, Huntingdon, Indiana, Jefferson, Lackawanna, Lancaster, Lawrence, Lebanon, Lehigh, Luzerne, Lycoming, Mercer, Mifflin, Monroe, Montgomery, Northampton, Northumberland, Perry, Philadelphia, Schuylkill, Snyder, Susquehanna, Union, Washington, Westmoreland, York

Substantial – Columbia

Also today, the Department of Health updated its travel recommendations , originally announced on July 2, to add Hawaii, Illinois, and South Dakota to the list of states recommended for domestic travelers returning from to quarantine for 14 days upon return to Pennsylvania.

No states were removed from the list.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed as of Aug. 31, that there are 521 additional positive cases of Covid-19, bringing the statewide total to 134,025.