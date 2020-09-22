COVID exposure notification app now available for download

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Governor Tom Wolf and Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine will launch the Covid Alert PA app Tuesday.

The launch event is at 2:30 p.m. in Franklin Square in Philadelphia, but the app is available for download now.

The app, available to all Pennsylvanians, sends notifications about potential coronavirus exposures.

The Department of Health says the app doesn’t track you or use personal data in your phone.

It uses bluetooth technology to figure out who you were within six feet of for 15 minutes or more.

COVID Alert PA is free and voluntary.

If a person tests positive, they can upload their confirmed diagnosis using a verification code given to them by a medical professional.

A push alert will then be sent to any user who came in close contact with that person.

The notification will not include the infected person’s identity.

Health officials say this should help in situations when you sometimes don’t know exactly who you’re with, like if you’re talking to someone on a bus or at a restaurant or bar.

The Department of Health says the app follows Google and Apple’s privacy guidelines.

The state says the more people who use the app, the more successful it can be at preventing the spread.