COVID in Pa. daily update, Feb. 22: Cases down compared to last weekend

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — As of data checked at 1:30 p.m. on Feb. 22, 2022, there were 7,675 additional cases of COVID-19 in Pennsylvania over the holiday weekend from Friday, Feb. 19, through Monday, Feb. 21, for a statewide cumulative total of 2,278,141 confirmed cases and 468,604 probable cases, according to data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

The daily case breakdown from the past four days is as follows:

Feb. 18 — 3,902

Feb. 19 — 1,473

Feb. 20 — 948

Feb. 21 — 1,352

According to Department of Health data, COVID-19 cases increased from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18. The number of cases reported on Monday, Feb. 21, was lower than the number of cases reported on Friday, Feb. 18, and lower than the number of cases reported on the previous Monday, Feb. 14.

The number of cases reported between Friday, Feb. 18, and Sunday, Feb. 20, was lower than the number of cases reported over the previous Friday-Sunday timespan, Feb. 11-13.

The statewide percent positivity for the week of Feb. 11 to Feb. 17 was 9.7%. This is down from the percent positivity for the previous week of Feb. 4 to Feb. 10.

There are currently 1,814 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state, with 318 adult coronavirus patients in the intensive care unit. Since the last daily report, there have been 103 new deaths attributed to COVID-19 for a cumulative total of 42,789 deaths attributed to the virus in Pennsylvania.

Hospitalizations are down approximately 15% and the number of adult COVID-19 patients in the ICU decreased about 19% since abc27’s previous daily COVID-19 report. Find additional information on COVID-19 trends in Pennsylvania in the weekly COVID-19 update.

MIDSTATE COVID-19 POSITIVITY RATES

MOST RECENT 7 DAYS

February 11-17

County Positivity Rate Mifflin 17.0% Perry 15.2% Cumberland 14.0% York 12.3% Dauphin 11.9% Juniata 11.9% Adams 11.3% Lebanon 10.5% Franklin 10.3% Lancaster 9.4% Statewide average: 9.7% | Source: Pennsylvania Department of Health

As of Feb. 18, the last day the DOH data was updated, 61.9% of Pennsylvanians in all age groups are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, and 72.7% have received at least one vaccine dose according to the Pennsylvania COVID-19 Vaccine Dashboard. (This data excludes Philadelphia County, which is a separate vaccine jurisdiction.)

According to the CDC COVID Data Tracker, 76.2% of Pennsylvanians ages 18 and older are fully vaccinated as of data checked on Feb. 22.

A total of 18,565,910 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered to Pennsylvanians as of Feb. 22.

Note: The number of new COVID-19 cases per day reported by the Pennsylvania Department of Health may fluctuate after the publication of this article as the department receives additional data. The department's COVID-19 Dashboard is updated daily at noon, according to the website.