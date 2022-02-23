HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — As of data checked at 3:40 p.m. on Feb. 23, there were 1,865 additional cases of COVID-19 in Pennsylvania on Feb. 22 for a statewide cumulative total of 2,280,469 confirmed cases and 469,067 probable cases, according to data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

The statewide percent positivity for the week of Feb. 11 to Feb. 17 was 9.7%. This is down from the percent positivity for the previous week of Feb. 4 to Feb. 10.

There are currently 1,705 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state, with 296 adult coronavirus patients in the intensive care unit. Since the last daily report, there have been 213 new deaths attributed to COVID-19 for a cumulative total of 43,002 deaths attributed to the virus in Pennsylvania.

The number of reported COVID-19 cases in Pennsylvania increased about 18% between Feb. 21 and Feb. 22, according to Department of Health data from Feb. 23. COVID-19 hospitalizations are down approximately 6% since abc27’s previous daily COVID-19 report, while the number of deaths added between Tuesday and Wednesday was more than double the number added to the cumulative total over the four-day extended weekend. Find additional information on COVID-19 trends in Pennsylvania in the weekly COVID-19 update.

MIDSTATE COVID-19 POSITIVITY RATES

MOST RECENT 7 DAYS

February 11-17

County Positivity Rate Mifflin 17.0% Perry 15.2% Cumberland 14.0% York 12.3% Dauphin 11.9% Juniata 11.9% Adams 11.3% Lebanon 10.5% Franklin 10.3% Lancaster 9.4% Statewide average: 9.7% | Source: Pennsylvania Department of Health

As of Feb. 18, the last day the DOH data was updated, 61.9% of Pennsylvanians in all age groups are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, and 72.7% have received at least one vaccine dose according to the Pennsylvania COVID-19 Vaccine Dashboard. (This data excludes Philadelphia County, which is a separate vaccine jurisdiction.)

According to the CDC COVID Data Tracker, 76.3% of Pennsylvanians ages 18 and older are fully vaccinated as of data checked on Feb. 23. On Feb. 23, Gov. Tom Wolf announced that 95% of Pennsylvanians ages 18 and older have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose.

A total of 18,578,082 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered to Pennsylvanians as of Feb. 23.

Note: The number of new COVID-19 cases per day reported by the Pennsylvania Department of Health may fluctuate after the publication of this article as the department receives additional data. The department's COVID-19 Dashboard is updated daily at noon, according to the website.