HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — As of data checked at 12:30 p.m. on Feb. 28, 2022, there were 3,869 additional cases of COVID-19 in Pennsylvania from Friday, Feb. 25, through Sunday, Feb. 27, for a statewide cumulative total of 2,286,881 confirmed cases and 470,155 probable cases, according to data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

The daily case breakdown from the past three days is as follows:

Feb. 25 — 2,559

Feb. 26 — 766

Feb. 27 — 544

According to Department of Health data from Feb. 28, COVID-19 cases increased from Feb. 24 (1,639 cases) to Feb. 25, then decreased each day over the weekend, with case numbers on both Saturday and Sunday down to triple digits.

The statewide percent positivity for the week of Feb. 18 to Feb. 24 was 6.6%. This is down from the percent positivity for the previous week of Feb. 11 to Feb. 17.

There are currently 1,439 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state, with 262 adult coronavirus patients in the intensive care unit. Since the last daily report, there have been 68 new deaths attributed to COVID-19 for a cumulative total of 43,216 deaths attributed to the virus in Pennsylvania.

Hospitalizations are down approximately 9% and the number of adult COVID-19 patients in the ICU decreased about 7% since abc27’s previous daily COVID-19 report. Find additional information on COVID-19 trends in Pennsylvania in the weekly COVID-19 update.

MIDSTATE COVID-19 POSITIVITY RATES

MOST RECENT 7 DAYS

February 18-24

County Positivity Rate Perry 10.3% Juniata 8.8% Mifflin 8.6% York 8.1% Cumberland 8.0% Franklin 7.8% Lebanon 7.8% Dauphin 7.3% Lancaster 7.0% Adams 6.7% Statewide average: 6.6% | Source: Pennsylvania Department of Health

As of Feb. 25, the last day the DOH data was updated, 62.1% of Pennsylvanians in all age groups are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, and 72.8% have received at least one vaccine dose according to the Pennsylvania COVID-19 Vaccine Dashboard. (This data excludes Philadelphia County, which is a separate vaccine jurisdiction.)

According to the CDC COVID Data Tracker, 76.5% of Pennsylvanians ages 18 and older are fully vaccinated as of data checked on Feb. 28.

A total of 18,602,949 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered to Pennsylvanians as of Feb. 25.

Note: The number of new COVID-19 cases per day reported by the Pennsylvania Department of Health may fluctuate after the publication of this article as the department receives additional data. The department's COVID-19 Dashboard is updated daily at noon, according to the website.