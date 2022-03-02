HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — As of data checked at 12:40 p.m. on March 2, 2022, there were 1,084 additional cases of COVID-19 in Pennsylvania on March 1 for a statewide cumulative total of 2,288,644 confirmed cases and 470,754 probable cases, according to data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

The statewide percent positivity for the week of Feb. 18 to Feb. 24 was 6.6%. This is down from the percent positivity for the previous week of Feb. 11 to Feb. 17.

There are currently 1,292 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state, with 230 adult coronavirus patients in the intensive care unit. Since the last daily report, there have been 89 new deaths attributed to COVID-19 for a cumulative total of 43,421 deaths attributed to the virus in Pennsylvania.

The number of newly reported COVID-19 cases decreased about 19% between Feb. 28 and March 1, according to Department of Health data from March 2. COVID-19 hospitalizations are down approximately 5% and deaths were down about 23% since abc27’s previous daily COVID-19 report. Find additional information on COVID-19 trends in Pennsylvania in the weekly COVID-19 update.

MIDSTATE COVID-19 POSITIVITY RATES

MOST RECENT 7 DAYS

February 18-24

County Positivity Rate Perry 10.3% Juniata 8.8% Mifflin 8.6% York 8.1% Cumberland 8.0% Franklin 7.8% Lebanon 7.8% Dauphin 7.3% Lancaster 7.0% Adams 6.7% Statewide average: 6.6% | Source: Pennsylvania Department of Health

As of Feb. 25, the last day the DOH data was updated, 62.1% of Pennsylvanians in all age groups are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, and 72.8% have received at least one vaccine dose according to the Pennsylvania COVID-19 Vaccine Dashboard. (This data excludes Philadelphia County, which is a separate vaccine jurisdiction.)

According to the CDC COVID Data Tracker, 76.5% of Pennsylvanians ages 18 and older are fully vaccinated as of data checked on March 2.

A total of 18,641,325 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered to Pennsylvanians as of March 1.

Note: The number of new COVID-19 cases per day reported by the Pennsylvania Department of Health may fluctuate after the publication of this article as the department receives additional data. The department's COVID-19 Dashboard is updated daily at noon, according to the website.