HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — As of data checked at 12:50 p.m. on March 7, 2022, there were 2,196 additional cases of COVID-19 in Pennsylvania from Friday, March 4, through Sunday, March 6, for a statewide cumulative total of 2,292,418 confirmed cases and 471,667 probable cases, according to data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

The daily case breakdown from the past three days is as follows:

March 4 — 1,079

March 5 — 550

March 6 — 567

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Pennsylvania from March 4-6 was lower than the number of cases from the previous weekend.

The statewide percent positivity for the week of Feb. 25 to March 3 was 4.6%. This is lower than the previous week’s percent positivity of 6.6%.

There are currently 1,060 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state, with 191 adult coronavirus patients in the intensive care unit. Since the last daily report, there have been 75 new deaths attributed to COVID-19 for a cumulative total of 43,600 deaths attributed to the virus in Pennsylvania.

Hospitalizations are down approximately 8% and the number of adult COVID-19 patients in the ICU decreased about 15% since abc27’s previous daily COVID-19 report. Find additional information on COVID-19 trends in Pennsylvania in the weekly COVID-19 update.

MIDSTATE COVID-19 POSITIVITY RATES

MOST RECENT 7 DAYS

February 25 – March 3

County Positivity Rate Mifflin 6.9% Dauphin 6.0% Adams 5.9% Cumberland 5.7% Franklin 5.1% Juniata 5.1% York 4.4% Lebanon 4.2% Lancaster 4.0% Perry 3.8% Statewide average: 4.6% | Source: Pennsylvania Department of Health

As of March 4, the last day the DOH data was updated, 62.3% of Pennsylvanians in all age groups are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, and 73% have received at least one vaccine dose according to the Pennsylvania COVID-19 Vaccine Dashboard. (This data excludes Philadelphia County, which is a separate vaccine jurisdiction.)

According to the CDC COVID Data Tracker, 76.7% of Pennsylvanians ages 18 and older are fully vaccinated as of data checked on March 7.

A total of 18,693,380 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered to Pennsylvanians as of March 7.

Note: The number of new COVID-19 cases per day reported by the Pennsylvania Department of Health may fluctuate after the publication of this article as the department receives additional data. The department's COVID-19 Dashboard is updated daily at noon, according to the website.