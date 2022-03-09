HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — As of data checked at 12:10 p.m. on March 9, 2022, there were 766 additional cases of COVID-19 in Pennsylvania on March 8 for a statewide cumulative total of 2,293,893 confirmed cases and 472,377 probable cases, according to data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

As of updated DOH data from March 9, there were 1,286 new cases on Monday, March 7, which was an increase of 90% from Sunday, when 677 new cases were reported. The number of new COVID-19 cases reported in Pennsylvania on Tuesday, March 8, decreased 40% from the number of new cases reported on Monday.

The statewide percent positivity for the week of Feb. 25 to March 3 was 4.6%. This is lower than the previous week’s percent positivity of 6.6%.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

There are currently 981 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state, with 159 adult coronavirus patients in the intensive care unit. Since the last daily report, there have been 38 new deaths attributed to COVID-19 for a cumulative total of 43,730 deaths attributed to the virus in Pennsylvania.

Hospitalizations are down approximately 5%, and the number of adult COVID-19 patients in the ICU also decreased about 5% since abc27’s previous daily COVID-19 report.

MIDSTATE COVID-19 POSITIVITY RATES

MOST RECENT 7 DAYS

February 25 – March 3

County Positivity Rate Mifflin 6.9% Dauphin 6.0% Adams 5.9% Cumberland 5.7% Franklin 5.1% Juniata 5.1% York 4.4% Lebanon 4.2% Lancaster 4.0% Perry 3.8% Statewide average: 4.6% | Source: Pennsylvania Department of Health

As of March 4, the last day the DOH data was updated, 62.3% of Pennsylvanians in all age groups are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, and 73% have received at least one vaccine dose according to the Pennsylvania COVID-19 Vaccine Dashboard. (This data excludes Philadelphia County, which is a separate vaccine jurisdiction.)

According to the CDC COVID Data Tracker, 76.7% of Pennsylvanians ages 18 and older are fully vaccinated as of data checked on March 9.

A total of 18,701,386 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered to Pennsylvanians as of March 8.

Note: The number of new COVID-19 cases per day reported by the Pennsylvania Department of Health may fluctuate after the publication of this article as the department receives additional data. The department's COVID-19 Dashboard is updated daily at noon, according to the website.