HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — As of data checked at 12:30 p.m. on April 4, 2022, there were 1,412 additional cases of COVID-19 in Pennsylvania from Friday, April 1, through Sunday, April 3, for a statewide cumulative total of 2,307,463 confirmed cases and 476,227 probable cases, according to data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

The daily case breakdown from the past three days is as follows:

April 1 — 785

April 2 — 349

April 3 — 278

Stay up to date with the latest news, politics, weather, and sports with the abc27 newsletters. Click here to sign up!

There were 159 more cases reported in Pennsylvania this past weekend than the weekend before as of DOH numbers checked on March 28 and April 4. As of April 1, there were 2,732 cases of COVID-19 in Pennsylvania from Monday, March 28, through Thursday, March 31.

The statewide percent positivity for the week of March 25 to March 31 was 3.1%. This is slightly higher than the previous week’s percent positivity of 2.9%.

There are currently 417 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state, with 70 adult coronavirus patients in the intensive care unit. Hospitalizations are down approximately 9% while the number of adult COVID-19 patients in the ICU increased by 9 patients since abc27’s previous COVID-19 update from Friday, April 1.

The total number of deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Pennsylvania is 44,316. This is an increase of 21 from Friday.

According to the CDC’s COVID-19 Community Levels map, last updated March 31, all but three Pennsylvania counties have a low COVID-19 Community Level. Bradford, Sullivan, and Susquehanna counties have a medium Community Level designation.

MIDSTATE COVID-19 POSITIVITY RATES

MOST RECENT 7 DAYS

March 25-31

County Positivity Rate Cumberland 3.2% Franklin 2.4% Lancaster 2.2% Lebanon 2.2% Mifflin 2.2% York 2.2% Adams 2.0% Dauphin 1.9% Perry 1.7% Juniata 0.0% Statewide average: 3.1% | Source: Pennsylvania Department of Health

As of April 1, the last day the DOH data was updated, 62.7% of Pennsylvanians in all age groups are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and 73.5% have received at least one vaccine dose, according to the Pennsylvania COVID-19 Vaccine Dashboard. (This data excludes Philadelphia County, which is a separate vaccine jurisdiction.)

According to the CDC COVID Data Tracker, 77.1% of Pennsylvanians ages 18 and older are fully vaccinated as of data checked on April 4.

A total of 18,870,864 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered to Pennsylvanians as of April 3.

Note: The number of new COVID-19 cases per day reported by the Pennsylvania Department of Health may fluctuate after the publication of this article as the department receives additional data. The department's COVID-19 Dashboard is updated daily at noon, according to the website.