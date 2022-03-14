HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — As of data checked at 12:45 p.m. on March 14, 2022, there were 1,497 additional cases of COVID-19 in Pennsylvania from Friday, March 11, through Sunday, March 13, for a statewide cumulative total of 2,296,793 confirmed cases and 473,042 probable cases, according to data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

The daily case breakdown from the past three days is as follows:

March 11 — 908

March 12 — 365

March 13 — 224

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

The statewide percent positivity for the week of March 4 to March 10 was 3.6%. This is lower than the previous week’s percent positivity of 4.6%.

There are currently 777 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state, with 109 adult coronavirus patients in the intensive care unit. The total number of deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Pennsylvania is 43,845.

Hospitalizations are down approximately 21%, and the number of adult COVID-19 patients in the ICU decreased about 31% since abc27’s previous COVID-19 update from Wednesday, March 9.

According to the CDC’s COVID-19 Community Levels map, last updated March 10, here’s where Midstate counties stand for coronavirus risk:

Low COVID-19 Community Level

Adams

Cumberland

Dauphin

Franklin

Lancaster

Lebanon

Perry

York

Medium COVID-19 Community Level

Juniata

Mifflin

MIDSTATE COVID-19 POSITIVITY RATES

MOST RECENT 7 DAYS

March 4-10

County Positivity Rate Perry 6.5% Cumberland 4.8% Mifflin 4.5% Dauphin 3.9% Juniata 3.7% Lancaster 3.2% Lebanon 3.2% York 3.2% Adams 3.1% Franklin 2.7% Statewide average: 3.6% | Source: Pennsylvania Department of Health

As of March 11, the last day the DOH data was updated, 62.4% of Pennsylvanians in all age groups are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, and 73.1% have received at least one vaccine dose according to the Pennsylvania COVID-19 Vaccine Dashboard. (This data excludes Philadelphia County, which is a separate vaccine jurisdiction.)

According to the CDC COVID Data Tracker, 76.8% of Pennsylvanians ages 18 and older are fully vaccinated as of data checked on March 14.

A total of 18,741,495 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered to Pennsylvanians as of March 14.

Note: The number of new COVID-19 cases per day reported by the Pennsylvania Department of Health may fluctuate after the publication of this article as the department receives additional data. The department's COVID-19 Dashboard is updated daily at noon, according to the website.