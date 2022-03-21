HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — As of data checked at 12:45 p.m. on March 21, 2022, there were 1,283 additional cases of COVID-19 in Pennsylvania from Friday, March 18, through Sunday, March 20, for a statewide cumulative total of 2,300,736 confirmed cases and 474,447 probable cases, according to data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

The daily case breakdown from the past three days is as follows:

March 18 — 635

March 19 — 372

March 20 — 276

There were about 300 fewer total cases reported in Pennsylvania last weekend than the weekend before, as of DOH numbers checked on March 21. As of March 18, there were 3,492 cases of COVID-19 in Pennsylvania from Monday, March 14, through Thursday, March 17.

The statewide percent positivity for the week of March 11 to March 17 was 3%. This is lower than the previous week’s percent positivity of 3.6%.

There are currently 611 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state, with 96 adult coronavirus patients in the intensive care unit. Hospitalizations are down approximately 10% and the number of adult COVID-19 patients in the ICU decreased by 7 patients since abc27’s previous COVID-19 update from Friday, March 18.

The total number of deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Pennsylvania is 44,050. This is an increase of 39 from Friday.

According to the CDC’s COVID-19 Community Levels map, last updated March 17, all Pennsylvania counties except Crawford County have low COVID-19 Community Levels. (Crawford County’s level is medium.)

MIDSTATE COVID-19 POSITIVITY RATES

MOST RECENT 7 DAYS

March 11-17

County Positivity Rate Dauphin 3.0% Perry 2.9% Lebanon 2.8% Adams 2.7% Cumberland 2.6% Lancaster 2.6% York 2.5% Juniata 2.0% Mifflin 1.7% Franklin 1.5% Statewide average: 3.0% | Source: Pennsylvania Department of Health

As of March 18, the last day the DOH data was updated, 62.5% of Pennsylvanians in all age groups are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and 73.3% have received at least one vaccine dose, according to the Pennsylvania COVID-19 Vaccine Dashboard. (This data excludes Philadelphia County, which is a separate vaccine jurisdiction.)

According to the CDC COVID Data Tracker, 76.9% of Pennsylvanians ages 18 and older are fully vaccinated as of data checked on March 21.

A total of 18,788,783 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered to Pennsylvanians as of March 21.

Note: The number of new COVID-19 cases per day reported by the Pennsylvania Department of Health may fluctuate after the publication of this article as the department receives additional data. The department's COVID-19 Dashboard is updated daily at noon, according to the website.