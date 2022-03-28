HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — As of data checked at 1:30 p.m. on March 28, 2022, there were 1,253 additional cases of COVID-19 in Pennsylvania from Friday, March 25, through Sunday, March 27, for a statewide cumulative total of 2,304,002 confirmed cases and 475,326 probable cases, according to data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

The daily case breakdown from the past three days is as follows:

March 25 — 646

March 26 — 346

March 27 — 261

There were 30 fewer total cases reported in Pennsylvania last weekend than the weekend before as of DOH numbers checked on March 21 and 28. As of March 25, there were 2,791 cases of COVID-19 in Pennsylvania from Monday, March 21, through Thursday, March 24.

The statewide percent positivity for the week of March 18 to March 24 was 2.9%. This is slightly lower than the previous week’s percent positivity of 3%.

There are currently 489 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state, with 75 adult coronavirus patients in the intensive care unit. Hospitalizations are down approximately 8% and the number of adult COVID-19 patients in the ICU decreased by 8 patients since abc27’s previous COVID-19 update from Friday, March 25.

The total number of deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Pennsylvania is 44,211. This is an increase of 31 from Friday.

According to the CDC’s COVID-19 Community Levels map, last updated March 24, all but eight Pennsylvania counties have a low COVID-19 Community Level. The following counties have a medium level:

Bradford County

Montour County

Northumberland County

Schuylkill County

Snyder County

Sullivan County

Susquehanna County

Union County

MIDSTATE COVID-19 POSITIVITY RATES

MOST RECENT 7 DAYS

March 18-24

County Positivity Rate Cumberland 3.3% Lebanon 3.3% Perry 2.7% Dauphin 2.1% Lancaster 2.1% York 2.0% Mifflin 1.6% Franklin 1.5% Adams 1.2% Juniata 0.9% Statewide average: 2.9% | Source: Pennsylvania Department of Health

As of March 25, the last day the DOH data was updated, 62.6% of Pennsylvanians in all age groups are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and 73.4% have received at least one vaccine dose, according to the Pennsylvania COVID-19 Vaccine Dashboard. (This data excludes Philadelphia County, which is a separate vaccine jurisdiction.)

According to the CDC COVID Data Tracker, 77% of Pennsylvanians ages 18 and older are fully vaccinated as of data checked on March 28.

A total of 18,828,552 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered to Pennsylvanians as of March 28.

Note: The number of new COVID-19 cases per day reported by the Pennsylvania Department of Health may fluctuate after the publication of this article as the department receives additional data. The department's COVID-19 Dashboard is updated daily at noon, according to the website.