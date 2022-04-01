HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — As of data checked at 2:40 p.m. on April 1, 2022, there were 2,732 additional cases of COVID-19 in Pennsylvania from Monday, March 28, through Thursday, March 31, for a statewide cumulative total of 2,306,234 confirmed cases and 475,940 probable cases, according to data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

The daily case breakdown from the past four days is as follows:

March 28 — 548

March 29 — 736

March 30 — 631

March 31 — 817

Between Friday, March 25, and Thursday, March 31, there were 4,119 new COVID-19 cases recorded by the Pennsylvania DOH as of data checked on April 1. This is an increase of 24 cases from the number reported the previous week, when there were 4,095 new cases reported between March 18 and March 24 (as of DOH data from March 25).

The statewide percent positivity for the week of March 25 to March 31 was 3.1%. This is slightly higher than the previous week’s percent positivity of 2.9%.

There are currently 458 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state, with 61 adult coronavirus patients in the intensive care unit. Hospitalizations are down approximately 6% and the number of adult COVID-19 patients in the ICU decreased by 14 patients since abc27’s previous COVID-19 update from Monday, March 28.

The total number of deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Pennsylvania is 44,295, which is 84 more than the number of deaths reported on Monday, March 28.

According to the CDC’s COVID-19 Community Levels map, last updated March 31, all but three Pennsylvania counties have a low COVID-19 Community Level. Bradford, Sullivan, and Susquehanna counties have a medium Community Level designation.

MIDSTATE COVID-19 POSITIVITY RATES

MOST RECENT 7 DAYS

March 25-31

County Positivity Rate Cumberland 3.2% Franklin 2.4% Lancaster 2.2% Lebanon 2.2% Mifflin 2.2% York 2.2% Adams 2.0% Dauphin 1.9% Perry 1.7% Juniata 0.0% Statewide average: 3.1% | Source: Pennsylvania Department of Health

As of April 1, the last day the DOH data was updated, 62.7% of Pennsylvanians in all age groups are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and 73.5% have received at least one vaccine dose, according to the Pennsylvania COVID-19 Vaccine Dashboard. (This data excludes Philadelphia County, which is a separate vaccine jurisdiction.)

According to the CDC COVID Data Tracker, 77% of Pennsylvanians ages 18 and older are fully vaccinated as of data checked on April 1.

A total of 18,860,483 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered to Pennsylvanians as of April 1.

Note: The number of new COVID-19 cases per day reported by the Pennsylvania Department of Health may fluctuate after the publication of this article as the department receives additional data. The department's COVID-19 Dashboard is updated daily at noon, according to the website.